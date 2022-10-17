

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus increased notably in August from a month ago, as exports grew more rapidly than imports, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 6.636 billion in August from EUR 3.624 billion in the previous month.



In the corresponding month last year, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 5.147 billion.



Exports logged a monthly growth of 26.0 percent in August, while imports showed a slower rate of 9.0 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, both exports and imports surged by 48.0 percent and 60.0 percent, respectively.



Exports to Great Britain increased by 59 percent yearly in August, due to an increase in the exports of chemicals and related products.



