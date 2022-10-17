Decision Intelligence Pioneer Bridges Gap Between Procurement and Supply Chain to Manage Spend and Supply in Real Time

Aera Technology, the Decision Intelligence company, today announced it has been recognized on the Spend Matters "50 Providers to Watch" list as a fast-rising innovator in the procurement and supply chain market.

Purpose-built for Decision Intelligence, the Aera Decision Cloud enables companies to harness the data inside their enterprise software systems and digitize, augment, and automate decision making to respond to change and improve agility. Aera Decision Cloud understands how a business works, makes real-time recommendations, predicts outcomes, and takes action autonomously.

Aera bridges the gap between supply chain and procurement, connecting procurement, demand, inventory, order fulfillment, logistics, sales and marketing, and more in one integrated platform to execute fast, accurate decisions and achieve holistic business goals. Procurement teams gain a transactional procurement system with a supplier collaboration capability sitting right on the Aera Decision Cloud platform to easily apply Decision Intelligence to manage spend and supply in real time.

"Aera's solution addresses a critical business area, the decision-making process with a mix of analytics, AI, orchestration, and configurability capabilities. Customers can develop actionable intelligence to automate and improve their decision-making processes by leveraging the solution's connectivity. Because it covers multiple business functions, it potentially allows customers to break silos and connect different parts of the organization. Actions can be automated, supervised or manual, and performed by internal users or suppliers," said Bertrand Maltaverne, Sr. Analyst (Supplier Management and Sourcing), Spend Matters.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Spend Matters as a '50 to Watch' company for our procurement innovation," said Shariq Mansoor, Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Aera Technology. "At Aera, we're making end-to-end supply management a reality by providing a fully transactional environment to automate procurement decisions in real time. We're empowering procurement teams with the technologies and tools to manage supply chain risk, reduce costs, and improve business performance at the speed required today."

Here are a few procurement decisions being augmented and automated by Aera Decision Cloud:

How to prevent raw material orders with zero demand?

Can demand be consolidated to get the best price?

How to prevent purchase price variance (PPV) from happening?

What material requirements planning (MRP) action messages like Expedites, Defers, or Cancels to execute and which ones to ignore?

How to predict if critical suppliers will be late before the delivery date?

Which alternate supplier to select if the existing supplier is flagged as a risk?

When should customer shipments be expedited due to a predicted production delay?

How to renegotiate payment terms and discounts across contracts to increase cash flow gain?

And more .

For more information about how Aera is transforming procurement, visit www.aeratechnology.com/skills/procurement

