The Healing Company acquires leading superfoods business, Your Super, and lands $150M credit facility to expand community of brands

  • Your Super ranked #1 in the food and beverage category on Inc.'s 2021 5000 fastest growing company list, placing 25th overall with three-year revenue growth of 11,477 percent and $180M in cumulative revenue
  • The Healing Company and Your Super will partner to capitalize on two high-growth wellness sectors-superfoods and plant-based nutrition
  • Acquisition financed through a combination of cash and equity in The Healing Company. Previous investors in Your Super include PepsiCo and Beyond Meat investor, PowerPlant Partners
  • $150M credit facility from i80 Group will fuel further acquisitions
  • The Healing Company is co-founded by former IMG Model and supplements entrepreneur Anabel Oelmann, and ex Jet.com and Equinox Media President Simon Belsham
  • Investors and advisors of The Healing Company include global wellbeing icon Dr. Deepak Chopra, MD, renowned investor and psychedelics entrepreneur Christian Angermayer, and Social Chain & Thirdweb founder and Dragons Den member Steven Bartlett

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC: HLCO) -The Healing Company has achieved a major milestone in its mission to bring integrated healing to the world, acquiring leading plant-based superfoods brand, Your Super. In parallel with the closing of the transaction, The Healing Company also announced the closing of a $150 million credit facility provided by i80 Group.