Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2022) - Wolverine Resources Corp. (OTC Pink: WOLV) ("Wolverine") announced today that, in conjunction with 86835 Newfoundland & Labrador Corp ("86835"), exploration activities have commenced on the 7,843 hectares (19,380 acres) Frog property located approximately 30 kilometres south of the Voisey's Bay nickel, copper, and cobalt deposit operated by Voisey's Bay Nickel Company Ltd. The program consists of prospecting in an area of strong magnetics delineated by a ground magnetics survey completed earlier in the year.

In 2021 and early 2022, initial exploration programs on the Property consisted of prospecting, rock geochemistry, and ground magnetics. A strongly magnetic 180 to 360 m wide body was outlined extending 1.4 km across a northeast trending canyon bounded by steep walls. Prospecting will attempt to find a source of the magnetic anomaly. As well, following the discovery of possible rare earth mineralization in September 2022 to the north of the magnetic anomaly, attempts will be made to find outcroppings containing additional rare earth mineralization.

The Frog Property is 60% owned by 86835 and 40% owned by Wolverine.

86835 Newfoundland & Labrador Corp.

86835 is an Innu owned and operated private mineral exploration company which owns mineral properties in both Newfoundland and Labrador.

86835 would like to thank the Junior Exploration Assistance program of the Mineral Development Division of the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial assistance related to the program.

