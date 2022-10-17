Anzeige
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Reginn hf. - Sustainable bonds (REGINN181037 GB) admitted to trading on October 18, 2022

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                        Reginn hf.      
2  Org. no:                        6301091080      
3  LEI                          9676000V0KP4AUXNSZ66 
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                    REGINN181037 GB   
5  ISIN code                       IS0000034544     
6  CFI code                        D-B-F-S-F-R     
7  FISN númer                       REGINN/3.006 BD   
                              20371018      
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bond         
9  Total issued amount                  7700000000      
10 Total amount previously issued             0          
11 Amount issued at this time               7700000000      
12 Denomination in CSD                  20000000       
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange            Yes         
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                   Other        
15 Amortization type, if other              Irregular payments, 
                              refer to company  
                              website       
                             ----------------------
16 Currency                        ISK         
17 Currency, if other                             
                             ----------------------
18 Issue date                       October 18, 2022   
19 First ordinary installment date            January 18, 2023   
20 Total number of installments              60          
21 Installment frequency                 4          
22 Maturity date                     October 18, 2037   
23 Interest rate                     3,006%        
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
                             ----------------------
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest                Simple Interest   
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
                             ----------------------
29 Day count convention                  30E/360       
30 Day count convention, if other                       
                             ----------------------
31 Interest from date                   October 18, 2022   
32 First ordinary coupon date               January 18, 2023   
33 Coupon frequency                    4          
34 Total number of coupon payments            60          
35 If irregular cash flow, then how            Please refer to   
                              company website   
                             ----------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price               Án áfallinna vaxta  
37 Clean price quote                              
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment    No          
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                                   
40 Name of index                     CPI         
                             ----------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index              Daily Index     
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
                             ----------------------
43 Base index value                    555,3833       
44 Index base date                    October 18, 2022   
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                      No          
46 Put option                       No          
47 Convertible                      No          
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)          N/A         
                             ----------------------
49 Additional information                 N/A         
                             ----------------------
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                   Yes         
51 Securities depository                 Nasdaq        
                              verðbréfamiðstöð  
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      October 14, 2022   
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    October 14, 2022   
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading              October 18, 2022   
55 Order book ID                     REGINN181037_GB   
56 Instrument subtype                   Corporate Bonds   
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                              Trading       
58 List population name                  ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BONDS
59 Static volatility guards                No          
60 Dynamic volatility guards               No          
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds     
62 Bond type                       CRPB - Corporate Bond
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
