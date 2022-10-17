NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Reginn hf. - Sustainable bonds (REGINN181037 GB) admitted to trading on October 18, 2022

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Reginn hf. 2 Org. no: 6301091080 3 LEI 9676000V0KP4AUXNSZ66 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) REGINN181037 GB 5 ISIN code IS0000034544 6 CFI code D-B-F-S-F-R 7 FISN númer REGINN/3.006 BD 20371018 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 7700000000 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 7700000000 12 Denomination in CSD 20000000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Other 15 Amortization type, if other Irregular payments, refer to company website ---------------------- 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other ---------------------- 18 Issue date October 18, 2022 19 First ordinary installment date January 18, 2023 20 Total number of installments 60 21 Installment frequency 4 22 Maturity date October 18, 2037 23 Interest rate 3,006% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other ---------------------- 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other ---------------------- 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other ---------------------- 31 Interest from date October 18, 2022 32 First ordinary coupon date January 18, 2023 33 Coupon frequency 4 34 Total number of coupon payments 60 35 If irregular cash flow, then how Please refer to company website ---------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Án áfallinna vaxta 37 Clean price quote 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed 40 Name of index CPI ---------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other ---------------------- 43 Base index value 555,3833 44 Index base date October 18, 2022 Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A ---------------------- 49 Additional information N/A ---------------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading October 14, 2022 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to October 14, 2022 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading October 18, 2022 55 Order book ID REGINN181037_GB 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond