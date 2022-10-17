Bloomington, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2022) - Following a months-long rigorous review process, SummaForte became one of just three brands using CBD to receive NSF's Certified for Sport® certification for its drink supplement - SummaMix.

SummaMix is an all-natural, vegan drink mix that comes packaged in individual sachets and is mixed with water or smoothies. It features a trifecta of healthy nutrients supporting athletic performance: CBD to provide sustained, balanced energy; the most clinically tested lutein for improved vision and focus; and a spearmint-based nootropic for better memory recall and faster, more accurate reactions. The CBD in SummaMix is treated using the patented DehydraTECH process to speed up onset and significantly enhance bio-absorption, thus vastly increasing its healthy impact.

NSF International is an independent and accredited non-governmental organization whose mission is to protect and improve global human health by leading the development of public health and safety standards and by testing and certifying products and systems to those standards. The Certified for Sport® designation is looked to by athletes, athletic trainers, doctors, physical therapists, chiropractors, and others for assurance that a product does not contain unsafe levels of contaminants, prohibited substances, or masking agents.

The Certified for Sport® certification is the only independent third-party certification program recognized by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and accepted by professional athletic institutions, including Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, National Football League, National Basketball Association, Professional Golf Association, Ladies Professional Golf Association, Ironman, and NASCAR.

"We are a science-driven performance and recovery brand," said Jeff Thinnes, co-founder and CEO of SummaForte. "While the NSF-S® certification is limited to ingestible supplements like SummaMix, our other products, including our CBD-infused kinesiology tape, SummaTape, use the same premium CBD and adhere to the same high standards of health and safety."

SummaForte has three signature products:

SummaTape- a lightweight, stretchable cotton-spandex tape that supports muscles and ligaments while enhancing dexterity and facilitating faster recovery. The kinesiology tape is infused with CBD and menthol, delivering a cooling effect while helping reduce inflammation.

SummaMix- An all-natural drink mix featuring a trifecta of healthy nutrients that provide sustained energy (CBD), vision health (lutein) and cognitive acuity (spearmint-based nootropics). Manufactured using a patented DehydraTECH process from Lexaria Biosciences, SummaMix delivers faster onset and higher bio-absorption for stronger efficacy.

SummaRest - a fast-acting, all-natural sleep aid that helps you fall asleep fast and sleep soundly through the night. SummaRest combines CBN (a cannabinoid with great restorative sleep benefits) with our CBD and sleep-enhancing botanicals, such as valerian root, to help you recharge and recover. It works within minutes, calming the mind and body, so users fall asleep quickly and naturally and get quality sleep without waking up groggy the next day.

