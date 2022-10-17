SJVN's green energy unit and Assam Power Distribution have agreed to develop 1 GW of floating solar projects through a joint venture in India.From pv magazine India SJVN Green Energy, a unit of state-owned hydropower producer SJVN, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Assam Power Distribution Co. Ltd. (APDCL) to develop 1 GW of floating solar in the Indian state of Assam. They will build the proposed project on wetlands, with an estimated investment of INR 6,000 crore ($728.54 million). The deal is part of a broader agreement between the two parties to develop renewable energy generation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...