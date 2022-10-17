Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of SolTech Energy Sweden AB (502/22)

Trading in SolTech Energy Sweden AB paid subscription shares (BTA) is to cease. The last trading day is october, 19, 2022. Short name: SOLT BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018537342 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 267458 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 83 00.