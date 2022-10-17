Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hier geht die Post ab! Kaufrausch nach wichtiger News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140K4 ISIN: SE0005392537 Ticker-Symbol: 7ST 
Stuttgart
17.10.22
15:35 Uhr
1,107 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
17.10.2022 | 15:41
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of SolTech Energy Sweden AB (502/22)

Trading in SolTech Energy Sweden AB paid subscription shares (BTA) is to cease.
The last trading day is october, 19, 2022. 



Short name:  SOLT BTA  
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018537342
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 267458   
---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. 

For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 83 00.
SOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.