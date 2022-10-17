Anzeige
Montag, 17.10.2022

WKN: 923003 ISIN: GB0006436108 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.10.2022 | 15:46
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, October 17

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0006436108

Issuer Name

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

14-Oct-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

17-Oct-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached11.7700000.17000011.9400005834162
Position of previous notification (if applicable)11.9600000.22000012.180000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0006436108574776011.770000
Sub Total 8.A574776011.770000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Securities Lending864020.170000
Sub Total 8.B1864020.170000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited11.4400000.13000011.580000%
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

17thOctober 2022

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K

Contact name:Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Contact Telephone Number:020 7743 2639
Date:17 October 2022
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.