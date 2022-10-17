HNO International: NOAA Climate Report Shows that Extreme Weather Conditions Continue to Plague the U.S. with Detrimental Consequences

HNO International CEO Don Owens insists world leaders act now and implement existing solutions to positively affect climate change

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / According to NOAA's September 2022 National Climate Report, released on Oct. 11, 50.9% of the contiguous United States is in a drought, up 5.4% from August. A heatwave over the West set all-time-record highs, with nearly 1,000 heat records broken on Sept. 9. On the other end of the spectrum, notable rainstorms and Hurricane Ian caused major flooding, destruction and loss of life. From January through the end of September, the U.S. has experienced 15 weather and climate events each with losses exceeding $1 billion, and this is a record-eighth consecutive year with 10 or more billion-dollar events.

Leaders should be open to every solution to slow down the impact of climate change--and this includes the impact of black carbon, the particulate matter that's produced when fossil fuels are burned. Black carbon contributes to climate change by altering regional weather patterns and rainfall and absorbing sunlight and converting it to heat, according to The Climate and Clean Air Coalition.

"We continue to see the devastation caused by droughts, floods and hurricanes and enough is enough," said Don Owens, CEO and chairman of HNO International, founder of the Coalition Against Black Carbon and author of 'Burn Fuel Better.' "We are in a climate crisis. You don't need any more justification or rationalization to see it for yourself, it's everywhere.

"Black carbon is the cause of most of the destruction on the planet. It must be addressed in any climate change solution."

At HNO International, Owens has developed several hydrogen solutions--including generators and fuel cells--that reduce the amount of black carbon released into the atmosphere when fossil fuels are burned. These solutions include patented technologies that replace half of the diesel fuel needed in existing diesel generators and internal combustion engines--like those found in the transportation, construction, maritime and mining industries--with hydrogen that, when burned, releases only water.

Owens acknowledges the clean energy initiatives outlined in the Inflation Reduction Act are a landmark step in the right direction, but an all-or-nothing approach to address climate issues is misguided.

"The truth is, we can't have clean energy today without the use of fossil fuels. Fossil fuels are used to mine the lithium for your EV battery. They're used to construct the turbines for your wind farm. Fossil fuels are even necessary to grow the food you eat," he said. "To have the greatest impact, the energy transition requires a one-two punch: replacing fossil fuels with clean energy while cutting black carbon emissions. Fossil fuels need to coexist with hydrogen as we work toward making other shifts to reduce our nation's emissions and lessen the frequency of extreme weather events."

About HNO International

At HNO International, we research and develop industry-leading and patented hydrogen technologies and custom solutions needed to enable industries and communities to transition to clean electricity. We create hydrogen generators (electrolyzers), fuel cells, and all the necessary components to realize the promise of the hydrogen economy. HNO International believes it is uniquely positioned as a change-maker to help businesses stay ahead of government regulations, save on operational costs, and provide environmental benefits. Our experience in hydrogen technological components, such as patented, inexpensive yet durable, and highly-efficient PEM membranes for electrolysis, coupled with our patented hydrogen electrolyzer systems, makes HNO International a critical player in the global effort to transition to truly clean energy.

