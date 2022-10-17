

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Starting Monday, hearings aids are available on store shelves across the United States for thousands of dollars less than they previously cost.



Under a final rule issued by the FDA, adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss can buy hearing aids at a store or online without a prescription, exam, or audiologist fitting.



FDA estimates this could lower average costs of hearings aids by as much as $3,000 per pair. This will benefit nearly 30 million Americans with hearing loss, including nearly 10 million adults under age 60.



From Monday, or in near future, retailers across the country will be selling over-the-counter hearing aids at dramatically lower prices.



Starting today, Walgreens is selling hearings aids at stores nationwide and online for $799 per pair. According to Walgreens, comparable models sold by specialists range from $2,000 to $8,000 a pair.



CVS is also starting to sell over-the-counter hearing aids on CVS.com from today, with varying options on model and price point. CVS will also offer hearing aids in select CVS Pharmacy locations beginning in November.



Walmart also offers an assortment of over-the-counter hearing aids on Walmart.com, SamsClub.com, and in over 1,000 Vision Centers in Walmart stores across Colorado, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas, as well as 474 Sam's Club Hearing Aid Center locations.



Available products will range from $199 to $999 per pair. Comparable prescription hearing aids are priced at $4,400 to $5,500 per pair, according to Walmart.



Starting this week, Best Buy will offer nearly 20 different hearing devices online. By the end of October, it will offer hearing aids in nearly 300 stores across the country. Devices will range in price between $200 and $3,000.



Hy-Vee will also start selling over-the-counter hearing aids online and in 34 locations across Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, and Wisconsin, starting this week. The retailer plans to offer hearing aids in 100 locations by the end of the year. It will offer four models ranging in price from $499.99 to $999.99.



