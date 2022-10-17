Anzeige
Montag, 17.10.2022
WKN: A1XEY8 ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 
Frankfurt
17.10.22
08:06 Uhr
0,292 Euro
-0,002
-0,68 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
17.10.2022 | 17:01
99 Leser
RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Holding(s) in Company 17-Oct-2022 / 15:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing  RM PLC 
shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)       VANCOUVER, CANADA 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
Name                                DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)       As above 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:      14 OCTOBER 2022 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):           17 OCTOBER 2022 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                            % of voting rights 
                % of voting rights   through financial   Total of both Total number of voting 
                attached to shares   instruments      in % (8.A +  rights held in issuer (8.A 
                (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B)     + 8.B) vii 
                            2) 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 4.9723                    4.9723    83,875,016 
or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if        5.6338                    5.6338 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of      Number of voting rightsix     % of voting rights 
shares 
             Direct      Indirect     Direct                    Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
             (DTR5.1)      (DTR5.2.1)   (DTR5.1)                   (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BJT0FF39                83,875,016                           4.9723 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A      83,875,016             4.9723 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if 
Type of financial    Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is                 % of voting 
instrument        datex   xi                                  rights 
                            exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
                  Exercise/   Physical or 
Type of financial   Expiration  Conversion  cash      Number of voting rights         % of voting 
instrument       datex    Period xi                               rights 
                         settlementxii 
 
 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X 
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
           % of voting rights if it   % of voting rights through financial   Total of both if it equals 
Namexv        equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher  or is higher than the 
           notifiable threshold     than the notifiable threshold      notifiable threshold 
Canaccord Genuity   4.9723                                4.9723 
Group Inc. 
Canaccord Genuity 
Wealth Group Holdings 4.9723                                4.9723 
Limited 
Canaccord Genuity 
Wealth Group Holdings 4.9723                                4.9723 
(Jersey) Limited 
Canaccord Genuity   4.9723                                4.9723 
Wealth Group Limited 
Hargreave Hale Ltd  4.9723                                4.9723 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be 
held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
 
 
Place of completion BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND 
Date of completion  17 OCTOBER 2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  0 
EQS News ID:  1465395 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1465395&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2022 10:28 ET (14:28 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
