

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Covid wave continues to wane in the United States. A 19 percent fall in daily cases was reported in the country in the last two weeks.



6407 new infections on Sunday took the total U.S. Covid cases to 96,954,855.



The total number of people who lost their lives due to coronavirus infection in the country has risen to 1,065,118, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



U.S. hospitals reported a 8 percent decrease in the number of Covid patients in the last two weeks. The number of I.C.U. admissions due to the worse stage of the viral disease has fallen by 9 percent.



U.S. Covid hospitalizations fell to 26,475. 3091 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



The nation's current test positivity rate is 8.5 percent.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 226,200,755 Americans, or 68.1 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 92.8 percent of people above 65.



49 percent of the eligible population, or 110,835,775 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



39 percent of the eligible population, or 25,623,483 people, have taken a second booster dose.



415 additional deaths were reported globally on Sunday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,567,763.



