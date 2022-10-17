Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Invitation to Dufry's Third Quarter 2022 Trading Update



17.10.2022 / 17:30 CET/CEST



Dufry is delighted to invite you to our Third Quarter Trading Update 2022 Video Conference Webcast: Wednesday, 2nd November 2022

at 18.15h CET Speakers will be Xavier Rossinyol, CEO Dufry AG, and Yves Gerster, CFO Dufry AG. The presentation and video conference will be held in English, followed by a Q&A session. Presentation and Video Conference: The access to the webcast platform will be available through our website. A playback option will be available there until 2nd December 2022. We recommend participating at the video conference. Q&A will be possible via webcast. In case needed, participants will be able to access via phone by pre-registering here. You will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code upon registration. If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to ir@dufry.com. News Release & Presentation

Dufry will publish its Third Quarter Trading Update on 2nd November 2022 at 17.50h CET with the presentation available on Dufry's IR website.

Please note that the presentation will be broadcast live from New York followed by a US roadshow. On this occasion only, the news release and presentation will be made available at 17:50h CET on November 2, 2022, ahead of the conference call. For further information please contact: Dr. Kristin Köhler

Global Head

Investor Relations

Phone: +41 61 266 44 22

kristin.koehler@dufry.com Renzo Radice

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

Phone: +41 61 266 44 19

renzo.radice@dufry.com

Dufry Group - A leading global travel retailer Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) is the leading global travel retailer operating over 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas, in more than 420 locations in 66 countries across all six continents.

Social Responsibility

Dufry cares for children and supports social projects from SOS Kinderdorf in Brazil, Cambodia, Mexico, Morocco and Ivory Coast. SOS Children's Villages is an independent, non-political and non-demonstrational organization established for orphaned and destitute children all over the world.

