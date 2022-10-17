AESARA is pleased to announce the appointment of Rohit Borker as VP, Oncology, at AESARA, a digital-forward market access agency that develops innovative and trusted solutions to power transformative market access.

"Rohit brings a wealth of oncology Market Access and Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) experience that will provide an infusion of critical subject matter expertise to AESARA's growing presence in oncology globally," says Sissi Pham, CEO of AESARA

With over 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry, Rohit's experiences span across multiple RWE initiatives assessing and quantifying value and economics of precision medicine, including Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and across different tumors in variety of clinical practice settings. Rohit has completed multiple Value Based Pricing (VBP) initiatives and HTA models to influence drug pricing at C-Suite levels, Outcomes- and Value-based Contracts (OBC/VBC) with multiple organized payer systems. He has also recently developed innovative strategy and tactics for US HTAs including ICER.

Chad Patel, US Strategic Partnerships Head added, "AESARA's Oncology vision is very much aligned with Rohit's career aspirations to build our Oncology Center of Excellence customized on our clients' needs in bringing innovative oncology assets to more patients that is grounded in evidence and with our value and access strategic thinking."

About AESARA

AESARA is a market access agency with a focused purpose to impact healthcare decision-making to improve people's lives. Established in 2016, we are a woman and minority-owned company with biopharma seasoned industry professionals in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Our diverse team is passionate about delivering to our client's transformative market access strategies and innovative digital communication solutions. For more information, please visit www.aesara.com and connect with AESARA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

