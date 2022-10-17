Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hier geht die Post ab! Kaufrausch nach wichtiger News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.10.2022 | 19:46
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CGTN: China welcomes foreign firms to share the dividends of its further development

BEIJING, Oct. 17. 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China welcomes companies from all over the world to invest in the country and continue to share its development dividends as the Chinese economy has shifted from high-speed growth to high-quality development, a senior official from the country's top economic planner said on Monday.