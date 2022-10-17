FineMark Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings 2022

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / FineMark Holdings, Inc. (the "Holding Company"; OTCQX:FNBT), the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust (the "Bank"; collectively, "FineMark"), today reported net revenues of $25.9 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $24.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net income was $5.4 million, or $.45 per diluted share, compared with net income of $7.1 million, or $.61 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

Joseph R. Catti, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer:

Hurricane Ian, the fifth-strongest hurricane to hit the U.S., devastated homes and businesses and natural resources and resulted in hardship and loss for many Florida families. Ian left more than four million people without electricity, and many without drinking water and critical resources. School closures only added to the burden for families. The storm also exacerbated housing shortages.

Beyond the tragic loss of life and human suffering, the final economic toll will not be known for some time. The worst damage occurred close to our home office in Fort Myers, including Sanibel and Captiva Islands, Fort Myers Beach, Naples and Bonita Springs.

At FineMark, we are committed to helping in the recovery. Therefore, we have allocated $400,000 for our associates and the community to assist people who have been adversely affected.

Even before Ian made landfall, 2022 was already proving difficult for many individuals, families and businesses. Inflation is at levels not seen since the early 1980s, with the price of food, gasoline, housing and other necessities increasing dramatically. In addition, businesses continue to struggle to hire workers in a tight labor market. In response to current conditions, the Federal Reserve remains committed to aggressively raising interest rates, which is increasing borrowing costs and resulting in declining values in fixed-income portfolios. Major equity indexes have fallen significantly thus far in 2022, and volatility is considerably higher than at the start of the year, reflecting growing concerns about the economic impacts of rising rates and the possibility of the U.S. economy tipping into recession.

Risk management is an essential part of our culture of stewardship and an integral component of how we work. We maintain risk management standards so that our clients' financial plans will not be derailed by extreme events, whether due to a storm, market downturn, high inflation or any other unforeseen circumstances.

We are focused on helping clients in this challenging environment, as well as being a positive contributor to the community. Our portfolio managers are balancing the potential impacts of rising interest rates and the potential of a recession on fixed-income assets and equities in managing client portfolios. As interest rates rise and loans become more expensive, we are also committed to maintaining cost-effective access to capital, based on a personalized analysis of each client's situation, while maintaining the highest underwriting standards.

Our associates embody the strong spirit of teamwork that Floridians are showing in coming together to rebuild our communities. We look forward to providing continuing support.

Financial Highlights

Year-over-year highlights for the third quarter of 2022 include:

Net income decreased 24% to $5.4 million. Several factors contributed to the decline including a $2.5 million increase in salaries and benefits, a $121 thousand provision expense compared to a $834 thousand provision reversal last year and $400 thousand set aside for Hurricane Ian initiatives.

Investment portfolio increased 27% to $1.1 billion.

Loan production decreased by 30% (predominately a result of rising interest rates).

Deposits increased 20% to $2.9 billion.

Net interest income increased 10% to $18.1 million.

Cost of funds increased to 76 basis points from 51 basis points.

FHLB borrowings decreased 38%, resulting in interest expense savings of $542,000.

Gains of $505,000 realized on the extinguishment of debt (repayment of FHLB Advances).

Trust fees decreased 8% to $6.5 million.

Assets under management and administration decreased 6% to $5.4 billion (net of $116 million from new and expanded relationships).

Asset quality remains pristine, with non-performing loans to total loans at 0.03% (down from an already negligible 0.05%).

Financial Summary ($ in thousands, except per share data) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 % Change Net Interest Income $ 18,079 $ 16,496 10 % Provision for Loan Losses $ 121 $ (834 ) 115 % Trust Fees $ 6,477 $ 7,012 -8 % Other Non-Interest Income $ 865 $ 605 43 % Salary & Benefits Expense $ 11,984 $ 9,464 27 % Other Non-Interest Expense $ 6,676 $ 6,135 9 % Pre-Gain/(Loss) Income $ 6,640 $ 9,348 -29 % Gains/(Losses) $ 505 $ 0 100 % Pre-Tax Income $ 7,145 $ 9,348 -24 % Net Income $ 5,388 $ 7,056 -24 % Net Loans $ 2,125,751 $ 2,002,778 6 % Investments $ 1,144,326 $ 904,567 27 % Total Assets $ 3,455,462 $ 3,083,569 12 % Total Deposits $ 2,919,206 $ 2,429,920 20 % Subordinated Debt $ 33,483 $ 40,898 -18 % FHLB Borrowings $ 175,000 $ 284,080 -38 % Total Equity $ 256,348 $ 304,782 -16 % Trust Assets Under Administration $ 5,392,768 $ 5,739,551 -6 % Net New Trust Business $ 115,923 $ 122,908 -6 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 9.35 % 9.88 % Return on Average Equity 7.97 % 9.39 % Diluted Earnings per Common Share $ 0.45 $ 0.61 -26 % Book Value Per Share $ 21.81 $ 26.32 -17 %

Net Interest Income & Margin

For the third quarter of 2022, FineMark's net interest income totaled $18.1 million, up 10% from the year prior.

This increase was largely due to growth in the Bank's investment portfolio (a 27% increase year-over-year), continued net loan growth of $10.6 million for the quarter, and the repayment of $25 million in Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLB) advances, which will reduce the Bank's quarterly interest expense by $153 thousand going forward.

The investment portfolio grew by $240 million year-over-year, resulting in $1.3 million in additional interest income for the quarter. The investment portfolio now represents 33% of total assets.

Interest rates continued to rise in the third quarter, causing the Bank's interest expense to increase. The Bank's net interest margin decreased to 2.16% from 2.24% in third quarter 2021.

Net Interest Income and Margin ($ in thousands) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 % Change Investment Income $ 4,062 $ 2,740 48 % Loan Income $ 20,186 $ 17,244 17 % Total Interest Income $ 24,247 $ 19,984 21 % Deposit Expense $ 4,188 $ 932 349 % FHLB Borrowing Expense $ 1,473 $ 2,015 -27 % Subordinated Debt $ 507 $ 541 -6 % Total Interest Expense $ 6,168 $ 3,488 77 % Net Interest Income $ 18,079 $ 16,496 10 % Net Interest Margin 2.16 % 2.24 % Loan Yield 3.77 % 3.48 % Investment Yield 1.34 % 1.30 % Cost of Funds 0.76 % 0.51 %

Non-Interest Income

As of September 30, 2022, assets under management and administration totaled $5.4 billion, down slightly from $5.7 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

The Bank's trust and investment earnings were impacted by the decline in the U.S. equity markets (the S&P 500 was down 4% for the quarter), which resulted in an 8% decrease in recurring trust fees. Despite market volatility, $115.9 million of new assets were added from new and existing clients, which is a testament to the exceptional level of expertise and service provided by our associates.

Non-Interest Income ($ in thousands) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 % Change Trust Recurring Fees $ 6,191 $ 6,744 -8 % Estate Settlement Fees $ 286 $ 268 7 % Other Non-Interest Income $ 865 $ 605 43 % Total Non-Interest Income $ 7,342 $ 7,617 -4 % Debt Extinguishment Gains/(Losses) $ 505 $ 0 100 % Securities Gains/(Losses) $ 0 $ 0 0 % Total Gains/(Losses) $ 505 $ 0 100 %

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased 20% for a total of $18.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $15.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. This increase is primarily due to salary expenses and costs associated with the opening of two new locations in the second quarter. As FineMark continues to grow, additional expenses are incurred to maintain high service levels, which included hiring six new associates in the third quarter. In addition, $400 thousand was allocated for Hurricane Ian related initiatives. FineMark's efficiency ratio increased to 72%, compared to 64.7% in the third quarter of last year.

Non-Interest Expense ($ in thousands) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 % Change Salary Expense $ 10,622 $ 8,228 29 % Employee Benefits Expense $ 1,362 $ 1,236 10 % Occupancy Expense $ 2,035 $ 1,667 21 % Information Systems Expense $ 1,417 $ 1,585 -11 % Other Non-Interest Expense $ 3,224 $ 2,883 12 % Total Non-Interest Expense $ 18,660 $ 15,599 20 % Tax Expense $ 1,757 $ 2,292 -23 %

Credit Quality

Asset quality remained pristine, and the Bank remains committed to maintaining its high credit standards through a relationship-centered approach to lending. Loan decisions are based on an in-depth understanding of each borrower's needs and unique financial situation. As a result, the Bank has experienced minimal loan defaults through various economic cycles.

As of September 30, 2022, non-performing loans totaled $692 thousand, or 0.03% of total loans, a decrease from $928 thousand or 0.05% in the third quarter of 2021. The current allowance for loan losses is $21.9 million (or 1.02% of gross loans). To give clients who were impacted by Hurricane Ian time to recover, 20 loans have been placed on a 90-day forbearance (totaling $8 million) and one loan ($1.9 million) has been amended to interest only payments.

Credit Quality ($ in thousands) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 % Change Gross Loans $ 2,147,653 $ 2,023,584 6 % Allowance for Loan Losses $ 21,902 $ 20,806 5 % Net Loans $ 2,125,751 $ 2,002,778 6 % Net Recoveries/(Charge-Offs) $ 176 $ 4 4300 % Non-Accrual Loans $ 692 $ 928 -25 % Non-Accrual Loans/Gross Loans 0.03 % 0.05 % Past Due 30-89 Days $ 1,894 $ 0 100 % Past Due Loans/Gross Loans 0.09 % 0.00 %

Balance Sheet Highlights

Despite rising interest rates, loan production totaled $169 million for the quarter, compared to $241 million last year, resulting in net loans of $2.1 billion compared to $2 billion in the third quarter of 2021. Additionally, deposits continued to grow from both existing and new clients, increasing 20% or $489 million, compared to the third quarter of 2021. Deposits totaled $2.9 billion, compared to $2.4 billion a year ago. The investment portfolio increased to approximately $1.1 billion from $905 million at the end of third quarter 2021, which is a 27+% or $240 million increase. Lastly, FHLB advances are down $109 million or 38%.

Capital

All capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory requirements for "well-capitalized" banks. On September 30, 2022, FineMark's Tier 1 leverage ratio on a consolidated basis was 9.35%, and the total risk-based capital ratio was 20.30%.

Rising interest rates during the past few quarters resulted in a $78 million net unrealized loss on the Bank's investment portfolio. This unrealized loss does not reflect bond credit quality; rather, it shows how rapidly interest rates have increased. These losses will likely remain unrealized since the Bank intends to hold these bonds to maturity.

Return on average equity (ROAE) decreased to 7.97% this quarter, compared to 9.39% for the third quarter of 2021.

Capital ($ in thousands) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 % Change Tier 1 Capital $ 334,521 $ 303,127 10 % Net Unrealized Gain/(Loss) $ (78,173 ) $ 1,655 -4824 % Total Capital $ 256,348 $ 304,782 -16 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.35 % 9.88 % Risk-Based Capital Ratio 20.30 % 20.22 % ROAE 7.97 % 9.39 %

Performance on the OTCQX Exchange

Shares of FineMark Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:FNBT), the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust, are traded on the OTCQX exchange. Operated by the OTC Markets Group, the OTCQX allows investors to trade privately-held stock through their preferred broker. During the third quarter of 2022, FineMark's shares traded in a range between $28.85 and $33.00, and at an average volume of 729 shares trading per day. The shares closed the quarter trading at $29.25, a 14% decrease compared to the end of the third quarter of 2021, for a price-to-tangible book value multiple of 1.34.

Closing Remarks from Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Joseph R. Catti

The results shared today reflect our commitment to serving our clients, the strength of our balance sheet and the collaborative efforts of our associates. I am incredibly proud of how our team persevered during a difficult period. Since our founding in 2007, our mission and vision have never wavered. In everything we do, we strive to make a positive impact on the individuals, families and communities we serve while being good stewards of FineMark's resources. That has never been more apparent than in the past two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall.

As previously mentioned, the third quarter was challenging even before the hurricane caused widespread destruction and suffering, with rising interest rates and broad declines in the equity markets. As Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian's impact, we will be here to assist our clients in navigating their financial lives and reaching their goals, as well as aiding our community.

FINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands, except share amounts)

September 30, December 31, Assets 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 13,601 261,751 Debt securities available for sale 1,036,946 898,711 Debt securities held to maturity (fair value of $81,029 in 2022 and $79,973 in 2021) 92,326 79,517 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $21,902 in 2022 and $20,283 in 2021 2,125,751 1,996,362 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 8,812 11,326 Federal Reserve Bank stock 6,242 5,481 Premises and equipment, net 41,225 42,287 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,959 11,207 Accrued interest receivable 8,868 7,215 Deferred tax asset 30,284 4,916 Bank-owned life insurance 71,739 50,862 Other assets 6,709 7,563 Total assets $ 3,455,462 3,377,198 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 636,290 521,459 Savings, NOW and money-market deposits 2,249,414 2,151,635 Time deposits 33,502 61,026 Total deposits 2,919,206 2,734,120 Official checks 7,629 9,420 Federal funds purchased 39,000 - Other borrowings 1,760 1,873 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 175,000 264,016 Operating lease liabilities 13,014 11,311 Subordinated debt 33,483 40,919 Other liabilities 10,022 10,477 Total liabilities 3,199,114 3,072,136 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $.01 par value 50,000,000 shares authorized, 11,753,040 and 11,603,781 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021 118 116 Additional paid-in capital 210,019 205,907 Retained earnings 124,384 105,147 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (78,173 ) (6,108 ) Total shareholders' equity 256,348 305,062 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,455,462 3,377,198 Book Value per Share $ 21.81 26.29

FINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Loans $ 20,186 17,244 $ 55,363 50,579 Debt securities 3,854 2,538 11,126 7,404 Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 102 81 319 360 Other 105 121 251 339 Total interest income 24,247 19,984 67,059 58,682 Interest expense: Deposits 4,188 932 6,963 2,996 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,473 2,015 4,502 6,187 Subordinated debt 507 541 1,590 1,965 Total interest expense 6,168 3,488 13,055 11,148 Net interest income 18,079 16,496 54,004 47,534 Provision (credit) for loan losses 121 (834 ) 1,406 13 Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 17,958 17,330 52,598 47,521 Noninterest income: Trust fees 6,477 7,012 20,227 19,608 Income from bank-owned life insurance 399 221 1,412 618 Income from solar farms 85 89 255 250 Gain on sale of debt securities available for sale - - - 902 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt 505 - 2,349 (955 ) Other fees and service charges 381 295 1,287 836 Total noninterest income 7,847 7,617 25,530 21,259 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 11,984 9,464 33,871 27,704 Occupancy 2,035 1,667 5,934 4,702 Information systems 1,417 1,585 4,513 4,671 Professional fees 535 487 1,687 1,359 Marketing and business development 392 565 1,644 1,242 Regulatory assessments 446 383 1,341 1,171 Other 1,851 1,448 4,370 4,198 Total noninterest expense 18,660 15,599 53,360 45,047 Earnings before income taxes 7,145 9,348 24,768 23,733 Income taxes 1,757 2,292 5,531 5,709 Net earnings $ 5,388 7,056 $ 19,237 18,024 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (in thousands) 11,747 11,467 11,720 9,890 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (in thousands) 11,925 11,634 11,901 10,053

Per share information: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.46 0.62 $ 1.64 1.82 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.45 0.61 $ 1.62 1.79

FineMark Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Third Quarter 2022

Unaudited

$ in thousands except for share data 3rd Qtr 2022 2nd Qtr 2022 1st Qtr 2022 4th Qtr 2021 3rd Qtr 2021 2022 2021 $ Earnings Net Interest Income $ 18,079 $ 18,386 17,539 17,155 16,496 $ 54,004 $ 47,534 Provision (credit) for loan loss $ 121 $ 836 449 18 (834 ) $ 1,406 $ 13 Non-interest Income (excl. gains and losses) $ 7,342 $ 7,648 8,191 7,712 7,617 $ 23,181 $ 21,312 Gain on sale of debt securities available for sale $ - $ - - - - $ - $ 902 Gains and losses on debt extinguishment $ 505 $ 1,226 618 (244 ) - $ 2,349 $ (955 ) Gain on termination of swap $ - $ - - 1,212 - $ - $ - Non-interest Expense $ 18,660 $ 17,700 17,000 17,161 15,599 $ 53,360 $ 45,047 Earnings before income taxes $ 7,145 $ 8,724 8,899 8,656 9,348 $ 24,768 $ 23,733 Income Taxes $ 1,757 $ 1,747 2,027 1,653 2,292 $ 5,531 $ 5,709 Net Earnings $ 5,388 $ 6,977 6,872 7,003 7,056 $ 19,237 $ 18,024 Basic earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.60 0.59 0.60 0.62 $ 1.64 $ 1.82 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.45 $ 0.59 0.58 0.59 0.61 $ 1.62 $ 1.79 Performance Ratios Return on average assets* 0.62 % 0.80 % 0.80 % 0.88 % 0.92 % 0.74 % 0.82 % Return on risk weighted assets* 1.12 % 1.43 % 1.46 % 1.55 % 1.56 % 1.33 % 2.00 % Return on average equity* 7.97 % 10.28 % 9.17 % 9.22 % 9.39 % 9.15 % 9.84 % Yield on earning assets* 2.92 % 2.66 % 2.52 % 2.67 % 2.71 % 2.72 % 2.77 % Cost of funds* 0.76 % 0.46 % 0.41 % 0.46 % 0.51 % 0.62 % 0.55 % Net Interest Margin* 2.16 % 2.22 % 2.14 % 2.24 % 2.24 % 2.45 % 2.24 % Efficiency ratio 71.98 % 64.93 % 64.52 % 69.70 % 64.69 % 67.09 % 65.48 % Capital Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.35 % 9.16 % 9.22 % 9.73 % 9.88 % 9.35 % 9.88 % Common equity risk-based capital ratio 17.41 % 16.81 % 16.96 % 17.24 % 16.80 % 17.41 % 16.80 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 17.41 % 16.81 % 16.96 % 17.24 % 16.80 % 17.41 % 16.80 % Total risk-based capital ratio 20.30 % 20.03 % 20.25 % 20.64 % 20.22 % 20.30 % 20.22 % Book value per share $ 21.81 $ 22.73 $ 23.82 $ 26.29 $ 26.32 $ 21.81 $ 26.32 Tangible book value per share $ 21.81 $ 22.73 $ 23.82 $ 26.29 $ 26.32 $ 21.81 $ 26.32 Asset Quality Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (176 ) $ (24 ) (13 ) 541 (4 ) $ (213 ) $ (11 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans -0.01 % -0.00 % -0.00 % 0.03 % -0.00 % -0.01 % -0.00 % Allowance for loan losses $ 21,902 $ 21,605 20,745 20,283 20,806 $ 21,902 $ 20,806 Allowance to total loans 1.02 % 1.01 % 1.01 % 1.01 % 1.03 % 1.02 % 1.03 % Nonperforming loans $ 692 $ 706 714 729 928 $ 692 $ 928 Other real estate owned $ - $ - - - - $ - $ - Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.05 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.03 % Loan Composition (% of Total Gross Loans) 1-4 Family 50.2 % 49.5 % 50.7 % 51.8 % 52.0 % 50.2 % 52.0 % Commercial Loans 9.1 % 9.5 % 10.4 % 10.2 % 11.0 % 9.1 % 11.0 % Commercial Real Estate 24.1 % 24.3 % 23.2 % 21.7 % 21.0 % 24.1 % 21.0 % Construction Loans 8.3 % 8.5 % 7.8 % 8.3 % 8.2 % 8.3 % 8.2 % Other Loans 8.3 % 8.2 % 7.9 % 8.0 % 7.8 % 8.3 % 7.8 % End of Period Balances Assets $ 3,455,462 $ 3,527,841 3,489,146 3,377,198 3,083,569 $ 3,455,462 $ 3,083,569 Debt securities $ 1,129,272 $ 1,164,449 1,209,357 978,228 887,244 $ 1,129,272 $ 887,244 Loans, net of allowance $ 2,125,751 $ 2,115,137 2,032,426 1,996,362 2,002,778 $ 2,125,751 $ 2,002,778 Deposits $ 2,919,206 $ 2,951,656 2,954,042 2,734,120 2,429,920 $ 2,919,206 $ 2,429,920 Other borrowings $ 40,760 $ 2,543 1,507 1,873 3,456 $ 40,760 $ 3,456 Subordinated Debt $ 33,483 $ 40,961 40,940 40,919 40,898 $ 33,483 $ 40,898 FHLB Advances $ 175,000 $ 240,000 192,951 264,016 284,080 $ 175,000 $ 284,080 Shareholders' Equity $ 256,348 $ 266,800 277,814 305,062 304,782 $ 256,348 $ 304,782 Trust and Investment Fee Income $ 6,477 $ 6,752 6,998 7,030 7,012 $ 20,227 $ 19,608 Assets Under Administration Balance at beginning of period $ 5,464,847 $ 6,009,657 6,200,407 5,739,551 5,688,110 $ 6,200,407 $ 5,091,408 Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income $ (188,002 ) $ (684,277 ) (395,125 ) 279,391 (71,467 ) $ (1,267,404 ) $ 246,657 Net client asset flows $ 115,923 $ 139,467 204,375 181,465 122,908 $ 459,765 $ 401,486 Balance at end of period $ 5,392,768 $ 5,464,847 6,009,657 6,200,407 5,739,551 $ 5,392,768 $ 5,739,551 Percentage of AUA that are managed 88 % 88 % 88 % 88 % 88 % 88 % 88 % Stock Valuation Closing Market Price (OTCQX) $ 29.25 $ 29.05 33.25 33.60 34.00 $ 29.25 $ 34.00 Multiple of Tangible Book Value 1.34 1.28 1.40 1.28 1.29 1.34 1.29

*annualized

