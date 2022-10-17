Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
17.10.2022 | 22:20
In a New Audio Interview, Toni Loudenbeck of Traders News Source Interviews Gavin Burnett CEO, Locafy Ltd

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with Locafy, a globally recognized software-as-a-service technology company specializing in local search engine marketing.

Toni had the pleasure of recently conducting the Interview with Gavin Burnett CEO, Locafy Ltd (NASDAQ:LCFY). Toni diligently focused on questions she thought would be on the minds of most current and potential future shareholders. (See Interview Highlights Below)

Access this interview in its entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/lcfy-interview/

Traders News Source, Monday, October 17, 2022, Press release picture

Gavin Burnett

CEO/Managing Director, Locafy Ltd

Founded in 2009, Locafy's mission is to revolutionize the US$700 billion SEO sector. We help businesses and brands increase search engine relevance and prominence in a specific proximity using a fast, easy, and automated approach. For more information, please visit www.locafy.com.

Interview Highlights:

Traders News Source Editor Toni Loudenbeck and Gavin Burnett cover an overview of the company, segments, revenue streams, FYE expectations for 2023, the acquisition of Jimmy Kelley Digital, the new brand boost marketing tool plus much more in this interview.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/lcfy-interview/

About Locafy Limited

Founded in 2009, Locafy's (NASDAQ:LCFY)(NASDAQ:LCFYW) mission is to revolutionize the US$700 billion SEO sector. We help businesses and brands increase search engine relevance and prominence in a specific proximity using a fast, easy, and automated approach. For more information, please visit www.locafy.com.

Investor Contact:

Tom Colton or Chris Adusei-Poku
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
LCFY@gatewayir.com

About Traders News Source (TNS)

Traders News Source is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the next hot stocks and market sectors prior to a significant move. TNS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Our C-level interviews answer some of the hard-hitting questions that rest on the minds of most current and future shareholders. TNS C-level interviews provide valuable insights into the operations and management direction of some of the most promising small and mid-cap publicly traded companies. To review TNS disclosure statement please visit: https://tradersnewssource.com/lcfy-interview/

Media Contact

Traders News Source
Toni Loudenbeck/Interviewer
Editor@TradersNewsSource.com

SOURCE: Traders News Source LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720368/In-a-New-Audio-Interview-Toni-Loudenbeck-of-Traders-News-Source-Interviews-Gavin-Burnett-CEO-Locafy-Ltd

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
