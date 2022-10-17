Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc.: Odyssey Semiconductor to Participate at LD Micro Main Event XV Conference on October 25, 2022

One-On-One Meetings on October 25 and Presentation Webcast on October 25 at 11:00 AM PT

ITHACA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:ODII), a semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage power switching components based on proprietary Gallium Nitride ("GaN") processing technology, today provided additional information related to its previously announced participation at the LD Micro Main Event XV Conference in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Odyssey's Chief Executive Officer, Mark Davidson, and Chairman of the Board, John Edmunds, will be available for one-on-one meetings and will present at the LD Micro Main Event XV Conference at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The investment community may register and request one-on-one meetings with Odyssey on October 25 HERE. Management will present in a group webcast at this event on October 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM PT.

The live webcast and slide presentation can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

"Now that we've reached our stated goal of 1200 volt rating on vertical GaN power field-effect-transistors (FETs), we're focused on building Gen1 samples for customers," said Mark Davidson, Odyssey's Chief Executive Officer. "Upon hearing our news on this technology milestone, a handful of additional customers have requested samples. There is no doubt that these products will be successful in the market. I look forward to discussing our upcoming milestones with investors at the LD Micro Main Event Conference."

