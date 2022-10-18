CGTN: CPC's full, strict Party governance: An unceasing endeavor

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The 'Two Establishments' is the Party's major political achievements," an official said at a press conference on Monday when briefing on Party building alongside the ongoing 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the country's most important political event every five years.

The "Two Establishments," refers to establishing "Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole" and defining "the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era."

"Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is the latest theoretical results as the Party's right answer to issues raised by the era and practices," said Tian Peiyan, deputy director of the Policy Research Office of the CPC Central Committee.

It also represents the essence of Chinese culture and Chinese spirit, having realized new leap forward of modernizing and adapting Marxism to the Chinese context, according to Tian.

Challenges and solutions for the largest ruling party

With over 96 million Party members as of 2021, the CPC is the largest Marxist ruling party in the world.

Managing such an organization and ruling the world's largest socialist country with a population of 1.4 billion is full of challenges.

The Party faces tasks from self-governance, reforms and opening-up, market economy and external environment. It is also presented with long-term dangers of lack of drive, incompetence, disengagement from the people, inaction and corruption, Tian noted.

"Nothing can easily bring down a government like corruption, and the fight against corruption is the most thorough form of self-reform," said Xiao Pei, deputy head of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the National Supervisory Commission of the People's Republic of China.

Since the 18th Party congress, the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection have set up 4.648 million cases for investigation, and 25,000 general-level officials as well as over 182,000 county-level officials have been punished.

As corruption jeopardizes the political environment and undermines the economic and social environment, anti-corruption can help improve such environments, according to Xiao.

A latest survey by the National Bureau of Statistics shows that 97.4 percent of people are fully confident in the work of exercising strict governance over the Party for curbing the spread of corruption, a 22.4-percent rise than that of 2012.

In addition, the CPC is a political party with a relatively comprehensive system of intra-Party regulations, with nearly 4,000 intra-Party regulations in effect.

"It is based on such clear understanding of the unique difficulties facing the Party, that Xi Jinping pointed out in the report that full and rigorous Party self-governance is an unceasing endeavor and that self-reform is a journey to which with no end," said Tian.

Talents promotion and demotion with clear guidance

In terms of talent acquisition, the Party issued a revised regulation on proper promotion and demotion of officials last month, showing the Party's determination to promote qualified and dedicated talent in the journey to realize the second centenary goal of building China into a modern socialist country. The original version was released in 2015.

Meanwhile, a full and rigorous Party self-governance manages officials with strict standards, measures, and disciplines.

To take a holistic approach, the Party has kept improving the personal matter report system for leading officials, which requests cross-checks of their integrity and Party discipline with random inspections at a rate of 10 percent each year, an increase from the previous 2-to-5 percent, according to Xu Qifang, deputy head of the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee.

All candidates to leading positions are required to go through cross-checking and all centrally administered officials were checked before the 20th National Congress of the CPC, Xu added.

Take Xie Chuntao, a delegate to the 20th National Congress of the CPC, as an example. He said that qualification for the delegates is a "hard-earned" honor.

"It's rare for political parties in the world to make such great efforts to elect outstanding members of the Party as the CPC does," he said.

