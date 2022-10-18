UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Invitation to UPM's webcast and press conference on Q3 2022 Interim report

.



A webcast and a conference call for analysts and investors in English language begins at 13:15 EEST. UPM's interim report will be presented by the President and CEO Jussi Pesonen and CFO Tapio Korpeinen. All participants can view the webcast online at www.upm.comor through this link, but participants who wish to ask questions must attend the conference call by dialling a number in the list below:

Conference call title: UPM Interim Report for January-September 2022

International telephone numbers:

Dial in number(s):

Berlin: +49 (0) 30 3001 90612

Amsterdam: +31 (0) 20 708 5073

Brüssel: +32 (0) 2 789 8603

Copenhagen: +45 3272 9273

Delhi: +91 (0) 11 7127 9295

Dublin: +353 (0) 1 436 0959

Helsinki: +358 9 2319 5437

Hong Kong: +852 5808 3370

Madrid: +34 91 787 0777

Mumbai: +91 (0) 22 7127 9293

New York: +1 212 999 6659

Oslo: +47 2 156 3318

Paris: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166

Rome: +39 06 83360400

Singapore: +65 6494 8889

Stockholm: +46 (0) 8 50520424

Sydney: +61 (0) 2 8014 9383

Tokyo: +81 (0) 3 5050 5366

UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

Wien (Vienna): +43 (0) 12530807

No PIN is needed for participation in the teleconference. The caller must inform the teleoperator that she/he wants to join the UPM Q3 2022 Interim report teleconference and announce her/his name and the company she/he represents. We recommend that participants dial in 5-10 minutes prior to ensure a timely start of the webcast. The webcast will be available at www.upm.comfor 12 months after the call.

Later in the afternoon, at 14:45 EEST, President and CEO Jussi Pesonen will present the Q3 results in a press conference held in the Finnish language both at the Biofore House and online. Those wishing to attend this event, please contact the UPM media desk.

For more information, please contact:

UPM, Investor Relations

Mon-Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EEST

tel. +358 20 415 0033

ir@upm.com

UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EEST

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 17,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 9.8 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter| LinkedIn| Facebook| YouTube| Instagram| UPM biofore beyondfossils