Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Anlauf auf das nächste Kurslevel! Ist die Aktie überhaupt zu bremsen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.10.2022 | 10:21
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ATFX hires Khaldoun Sharaiha as Chief Executive Officer for Middle East & North Africa

DUBAI, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global brokerage firm ATFX has announced the strengthening of its executive leadership with the addition of Khaldoun Sharaiha as the CEO of its Middle East & North Africa entity.


With almost 2 decades of experience within the global financial markets, Khaldoun's experience spans business setup and regulatory obligations, operations, strategic alliances, business development as well as sales through executive assignments across various global brokerage houses.

"Khaldoun will play a critical role in ATFX's growth within the MENA region and will bring both short-term tactical advantages and long-term strategic gains, in line with our global vision," said Joe Li, ATFX's Group Chairman. "The last few years have seen us achieve significant industry milestones whilst maintaining a strong emphasis on client-satisfaction and transparency. Khaldoun's hire confirms our commitment to upholding these values, I am very excited about Mr. Khaldoun joining to the team.", Joe reiterated.

"Being well aware of ATFX's journey to where it is today, and having had the chance to understand the magnitude and sincerity of its future plans, I must say that I'm delighted to join hands with such a forward-thinking establishment. It is an opportune time for well-intentioned brokers to make a significant mark within the MENA region and I look forward to making that happen for ATFX", added Khaldoun Sharaiha.

Prior to joining ATFX, Khaldoun was the head of global sales at ADSS having joined them with a portfolio of prior senior stints at Equiti, as their Jordan CEO and Dukascopy Bank as head of MENA.

ATFX is in an aggressive hiring mode at present having recently onboarded Telmo Simoes as its Managing Director of Institutional Sales for ATFX LATAM, and Phil Muldoon as Sales Director of Institutional Sales for ATFX UK.

ATFX
ATFX is an award-winning currency pairs/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. (ATFX Website: https://www.atfx.com)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1923594/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atfx-hires-khaldoun-sharaiha-as-chief-executive-officer-for-middle-east--north-africa-301651761.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.