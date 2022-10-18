Genius Sports granted the exclusive rights to distribute official betting data from the A-Leagues

Integrity services including 24/7 bet monitoring to safeguard Australian soccer from betting-related corruption

Partnership to include Genius Sports' Second Spectrum tracking technology

Genius Sports Limited ("Genius Sports") (NYSE:GENI), the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has been selected as the exclusive Official Data Partner of the Isuzu UTE A-League Men ("ALM") and Liberty A-League Women ("ALW) 2022-23 season as part of a wide-ranging new partnership with the Australian Professional Leagues (APL).

This partnership will help to protect Australian soccer from the threats of match-fixing and betting-related corruption through Genius Sports' 24/7 bet monitoring technology and bespoke educational services. By cross-referencing real-time odds movements with predictive algorithms, Genius Sports' monitoring system will provide crucial visibility over global betting on the A-Leagues and automatically flag potentially suspicious activity.

Under the terms of the agreement, Genius Sports has been granted the exclusive rights to capture, manage and distribute official data from every A-Leagues match and distribute it to its global network of sportsbook partners. Genius Sports is the official data and integrity partner to some of the largest leagues in world sports including the NFL and English Premier League.

The A-Leagues have also committed to deploying Genius Sports' optical tracking systems in select venues with more details to follow later in the season.

Michael Tange, Director of Strategy and Digital for APL, said: "Genius are global leaders in data and integrity services and we are delighted to be building this partnership with them. Data underpins the Australian Professional Leagues' strategy to make soccer Australia's most entertaining sport."

John Curzon, Head of Australasia, Sportstech at Genius Sports, said: "Australian soccer is expanding rapidly with participation, engagement and broadcast numbers all showing exciting growth in recent years. We're thrilled to be partnering with the A-Leagues at this critical stage of its global expansion, connecting Australian soccer with millions of fans around the world as their exclusive official data partner."

