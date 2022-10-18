DataArt, a global software engineering firm, today announced that it is working together with Intersport, a leading global sporting goods retailer, to create a Universal Design System that will improve brand loyalty and deliver a superior customer experience.

eCommerce has been booming for the past 10 years and the customer experience has proven to be the critical element for success. Intersport's objective is to offer the best user experience in the world, and together with the DataArt team, Intersport has created a design system that can be used in 40+ countries.

The Universal Design System will improve consistency across Intersport's design units and standardize the UX, as well as save time with a ready-made library, layouts, and prototypes. It will also speed up testing with ready-made templates.

The design phase of the UDS (Universal Design System) included tremendous UX research, which allowed the DataArt team to make decisions based on best practices and insights from internal and external surveys and user interviews. This approach created an exceptional product and drove the team to design new solutions. Now the system helps users manage design effectively, work smoothly with vendors, and help buyers escape cognitive flows. Moreover, it helps to decrease time to market, which influences the IT team's performance.

Addressing the challenge

A design system is necessary to unify and support a multitude of elements and reduce the time to launch complex products. The team created a single source for all information, guides, assets, and coded components to build a consistent and stable e-com shop. The UDS, called The Heart, (The company's slogan is "The Heart of Sport") contains all the assets designed as well as React-based coded components and templates with extensive documentation on how, when, and where to implement each.

Now with the UDS in place, all the Intersport teams working separately can easily and with much less time to market assemble new designs and user experiences for each e-com platform they are using. And the users themselves can have the same experience when shopping in Intersport no matter their location. On top of that, the UDS serves as a driver for many new activities on Intersport sites, offering new and convenient features never available before.

Denis Baranov, Head of Retail at DataArt, says: "We are excited to be part of such a cool project with Intersport. Initially, it was essential for us to understand the INTERSPORT customer and their needs. That itself was an exciting task! We needed to capture the spirit of the customer and transform this spirit into an easy-to-use product. We've begun adopting the system and hope to make significant progress by the end of this year."

Richard Kent, GM for Transformation IT at INTERSPORT says: "We needed to create a Design System that would bring our brand to life in the digital space across all our member organizations. UDS has provided the UX/CX standards and flows that allow our members to deliver a unified INTERSPORT experience across their digital touchpoints. DataArt was our preferred partner in delivering such a wide-ranging complex project and we are very pleased with the outcome."

To learn more about the technical side of the project please see our case study: https://www.dataart.com/clients/case-studies/universal-design-system-for-intersport

About Intersport:

IIC-INTERSPORT International Corporation is the brand-management and purchasing company of the INTERSPORT Group. With a retail turnover of over EUR 12.2 billion and more than 5,500 associated retailers in 46 countries, INTERSPORT has the worldwide leading position in the sporting goods retail market.

For more information, please visit www.intersport.com

About DataArt:

DataArt is a global software engineering firm that takes a uniquely human approach to solving problems. With over 25 years of experience, teams of highly-trained engineers around the world, and deep industry sector knowledge, we deliver high-value, high-quality solutions that our clients depend on, and lifetime partnerships they believe in.

Headquartered in New York City, DataArt now employs over 6,000 professionals in 20+ locations throughout the US, Europe, Middle East and Latin America, with clients including major global brands like Unilever, Priceline, Ocado, Flutter Entertainment, among others.

For more information, please visit www.dataart.com

