Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2022) - Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) ("Heritage Global", "HG" or "the Company"), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, announced today that it will be presenting at the 15th annual invitational at 8:30 AM PT in Track 1 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Ross Dove, CEO of Heritage Global, will be giving the presentation. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings on October 25 and 26.

"15 years ago, we set out to create an event that could benefit our entire industry. It wasn't fast or easy, but we were honorable in our dealings, and worked our tails off to ensure a wonderful time for everyone involved. Today, our community could not be larger, stronger, and more united, as we go through these difficult and turbulent times together. The Main Event is about learning, connecting, and enjoying each other, and it is a hell of a lot more fun than sitting next to your computer," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Ross Dove, CEO of Heritage Global Inc. commented, "The LD Micro invitational consistently provides an excellent opportunity for companies to engage with a variety of investors. We're looking forward to participating in this in-person event and meeting with existing and potential HGBL shareholders."

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XV

The 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 25th to the 27th.

The festivities will run from 7:30 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 25th and 26th, with a half day on Thursday the 27th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

About Heritage Global Inc.

Heritage Global Inc. ("HG") values and monetizes industrial & financial assets by providing acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services for surplus and distressed assets. This aids in facilitating the circular economy by diverting useful industrial assets from landfills and operating an ethical supply chain by overseeing post-sale account activity of financial assets. Specialties consist of acting as an adviser, in addition to acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, real estate, account receivable portfolios, and intellectual property through its two business units: Industrial Assets and Financial Assets.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

