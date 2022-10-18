Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Anlauf auf das nächste Kurslevel! Ist die Aktie überhaupt zu bremsen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.10.2022 | 13:45
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, October 18

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 18 October 2022 all resolutions were passed by a show of hands, including the following resolutions:

Resolution 11 (ordinary resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.

Resolution 12 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 13 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.

Resolution 14 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

The proxy votes received in relation to all resolutions were as follows:

ResolutionsVotes ForVotes AgainstVotes at Chairman's DiscretionVotes Withheld
Resolution 1 -
Approval of Annual Report		188,765,93726,7565,44414,412
Resolution 2 - Approval of Remuneration Report188,362,552346,0135,44498,540
Resolution 3 - Re-election Mr Bell186,601,3222,204,4165,4441,367
Resolution 4 - Election
Mr Crole		188,658,805132,6595,44415,641
Resolution 5 - Re-election Ms Kemsley-Pein186,115,5912,690,1475,4441,367
Resolution 6 - Re-election Ms McGrade186,547,6272,258,1115,4441,367
Resolution 7 - Re-election Mr Thomson186,609,7102,196,0285,4441,367
Resolution 8 - Re-appointment of BDO LLP as Auditor188,621,424138,1235,44447,558
Resolution 9 - Auditor Remuneration188,635,841132,6595,44438,605
Resolution 10 - Dividend of 1.20p per share188,780,21126,7565,444138
Resolution 11 - Authority to allot shares188,569,596214,1745,44423,335
Resolution 12 - Disapplication of pre-emption rights187,241,6831,552,0875,44413,335
Resolution 13 - Authority to make market purchases182,124,1526,681,9145,4441,039
Resolution 14 - 14 days' notice period for GM188,026,783755,1845,44425,138

A copy of the full text of Resolutions 11 to 14 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

A presentation by Gervais Williams of Premier Portfolio Managers Limited is available on the Company's website at https://www.diverseincometrust.com/

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.