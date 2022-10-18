The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, October 18
THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 18 October 2022 all resolutions were passed by a show of hands, including the following resolutions:
Resolution 11 (ordinary resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.
Resolution 12 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.
Resolution 13 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.
Resolution 14 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.
The proxy votes received in relation to all resolutions were as follows:
|Resolutions
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Votes at Chairman's Discretion
|Votes Withheld
|Resolution 1 -
Approval of Annual Report
|188,765,937
|26,756
|5,444
|14,412
|Resolution 2 - Approval of Remuneration Report
|188,362,552
|346,013
|5,444
|98,540
|Resolution 3 - Re-election Mr Bell
|186,601,322
|2,204,416
|5,444
|1,367
|Resolution 4 - Election
Mr Crole
|188,658,805
|132,659
|5,444
|15,641
|Resolution 5 - Re-election Ms Kemsley-Pein
|186,115,591
|2,690,147
|5,444
|1,367
|Resolution 6 - Re-election Ms McGrade
|186,547,627
|2,258,111
|5,444
|1,367
|Resolution 7 - Re-election Mr Thomson
|186,609,710
|2,196,028
|5,444
|1,367
|Resolution 8 - Re-appointment of BDO LLP as Auditor
|188,621,424
|138,123
|5,444
|47,558
|Resolution 9 - Auditor Remuneration
|188,635,841
|132,659
|5,444
|38,605
|Resolution 10 - Dividend of 1.20p per share
|188,780,211
|26,756
|5,444
|138
|Resolution 11 - Authority to allot shares
|188,569,596
|214,174
|5,444
|23,335
|Resolution 12 - Disapplication of pre-emption rights
|187,241,683
|1,552,087
|5,444
|13,335
|Resolution 13 - Authority to make market purchases
|182,124,152
|6,681,914
|5,444
|1,039
|Resolution 14 - 14 days' notice period for GM
|188,026,783
|755,184
|5,444
|25,138
A copy of the full text of Resolutions 11 to 14 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism
A presentation by Gervais Williams of Premier Portfolio Managers Limited is available on the Company's website at https://www.diverseincometrust.com/
LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45