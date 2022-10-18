ARMA International and The MER Conference Announce Partnership to Provide Information Governance Professionals with Additional Content

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / During ARMA International's InfoCon trade show and conference, Nate Hughes, Executive Director for ARMA announced that starting in 2023 the organization will be offering educational content to help support information governance professionals at the 2023 MER Conference schedule for May 22-24 in Chicago, IL. The senior directors and C-Suite professionals who attend the MER Conference will benefit from the additional focused content.

"At ARMA International we are committed to providing our community of members and information management professionals with industry best practices and opportunities for professional development, ongoing education, and networking and what better way to do that than through this collaborative partnership with the MER Conference," said Nate Hughes. "We look forward to having our information governance subject matter experts present to the senior leaders who attend the MER Conference and help elevate the information governance professionals with the information they need to support their mission."

"For that past 30-years the MER Conference has examined contemporary information governance issues from the Legal, Technical, and Operational perspectives at our annual Conference. As the industry increasingly focuses on exemplary information governance for success, we believe a partnership with ARMA International will not just model but facilitate the collaboration necessary to have an important impact on our community," said Seth Williams. "Since 1992 the MER Conference has provided interactive and thought-leadership content focused on setting strategies for IG professionals while InfoCon has focused on the tactics of implement that strategy. By working together, we can help to set the strategy and the identify the technological solutions for information governance professionals. We do believe we will be stronger together and that this is a win-win for the entire community."

ARMA International's InfoCon 2022 is the premier educational event for records management, information management, and information governance professionals to learn and share industry best practices. At InfoCon attendees have access to top-notch education, industry titans from around the globe, certification CEUs, and unparalleled networking opportunities. The education program offers tracks for beginners, intermediate, and advanced levels, and industry round tables, with sessions focused on emerging trends, legal, and Microsoft.

The MER Conference is the premier forward looking and networking event for change-oriented, senior level professionals equipping them to better impact their organization's business objectives. At the MER Conference participants connect with industry thought-leaders, solution providers, and other professionals with thought-provoking, interactive, and solution-oriented engagement events. In 2018 the MER Conference expanded to include a robust series of year-round webinars under the brand MER Sapient. They announced a further expansion in 2020 scheduling day-long deep dive events focused on a singular pressing issue with accompanying solutions under the brand MER Immerse. Recently, MER Conference introduced MER Merlin: industry-defining market research reports and custom thought-leadership content. IG professionals and solution providers alike trust the MER brand for its integrity, highly relevant, non-commercial content. The MER community includes the best, brightest and most change-oriented leaders in the industry.

ARMA International (www.arma.org), formed in 1955, is the world's leading membership organization serving almost 5,000 professionals who manage and govern information in 52 countries. Members represent the community of records management, information management, and information governance professionals who harness the benefits and reduce the risks of information. ARMA provides information professionals with the resources, tools, and training they need to effectively manage records and information within an established information governance framework. Works that are associated with the framework include the Principles, the Information Governance Implementation Model, and the Information Governance Body of Knowledge (IGBOK). ARMA recognizes professionals who have mastered these concepts through the Information Governance Professional (IGP) Certification.

