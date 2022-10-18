Cybersixgill Wins Security Current's CISO Choice Award for Threat Intelligence

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Cybersixgill, the leading threat intelligence provider, announced today that it was named the 2022 CISO Choice Awards winner for Threat Intelligence. Honoring security vendors of all types and sizes, the CISO Choice Awards are the first vendor recognition by a board of judges - leading CISOs across industries - who select the winning solutions and providers based on their real-world experience.

"We're honored to receive this recognition for our threat intelligence technology from the board of CISOs that make up the CISO Choice Awards. This is a validation of our mission to help customers strengthen their cyber defense by providing them with threat intelligence technology that prioritizes, enriches, and scores data so they can act before a new attack mission is launched," said Gabi Reish, Chief Product Officer for Cybersixgill. "The deep and dark web is designed for obscurity, hiding a vast criminal network with illicit transactions equivalent to the world's third-largest economy. Lacking information and context about these hidden schemes, security teams make decisions using irrelevant, incomplete, or even obsolete information. Cybersixgill delivers unmatched insights into activities on the dark web that give organizations a powerful advantage in cyber warfare."

The CISO Choice Award recognizes Cybersixgill for penetrating this shadowy network and eliminating the lack of visibility that has historically slowed threat responses and diminished security. In addition, Cybersixgill is recognized for critical, distinguishing features such as:

Automated, real-time alerts triggered by each organization's uniquely defined assets and needs. Cybersixgill alerts customers minutes after the threat first surfaces on the deep, dark web, often days or weeks BEFORE a threat actor launches an attack. Value: Cybersixgill has the most complete and unrestricted access to an entire body of collected intelligence. Cybersixgill customers see an average of 311% ROI over three years.

The CISO Choice Awards are part of the exclusive CISOs Connect membership knowledge-sharing community. This exclusive Security Current community provides CISOs and cybersecurity leaders across industries invaluable information on vendors in today's constantly evolving security environment.

About Cybersixgill

Cybersixgill continuously collects and exposes the earliest possible indications of risk produced by threat actors moments after they surface on the clear, deep, and dark web. This data is processed, correlated, and enriched using automation to create profiles and patterns of threat actors and their peer networks, including the source and context of each threat. Cybersixgill's extensive body of data can be consumed through a range of seamlessly integrated to your existing security stack, so you can pre-empt threats before they materialize into attacks. The company serves and partners with global enterprises, financial institutions, MSSPs, and government and law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit https://www.cybersixgill.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Security Current and CISOs Connect

Security Current improves how security, privacy, and risk executives collaborate to protect their organizations and information. Its CISO-driven proprietary content and events provide insight, actionable advice, and analysis giving executives the latest information to make knowledgeable decisions.

