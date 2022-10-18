Vbrick delivers market-leading innovation with the latest enhancement to its end-to-end enterprise video platform

Vbrick, the leading cloud-native end-to-end enterprise video solutions provider, today announced the launch of Producer. Available natively within Vbrick's enterprise video platform (EVP), Producer enables users to remotely capture, produce, and distribute studio-quality video directly from a web browser without the need for downloads, additional licensing, third-party software, or hardware.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005424/en/

From CEO communications and corporate training to marketing webinars and product launches, video has become central to business workflows. In the post-COVID world with employees working from home and in offices, organizations face mounting pressure to create high-quality, professional video experiences for speakers and audiences located around the world. To ensure viewers are engaged with the content, it's critical to deliver those broadcasts without delays or buffering.

Native to the Vbrick EVP and purpose-built for the enterprise, Producer democratizes content creation, enabling self-service video production without the need for video mixing equipment or support from expert A/V teams. With video production, access control, and distribution in one platform, Vbrick customers can confidently stream large-scale broadcasts while meeting the strict security, compliance, and availability needs of the enterprise.

"As adoption of live and on-demand video continues to scale in the enterprise, users are seeking tools that streamline and simplify content creation," said Steve Vonder Haar, Senior Analyst, Wainhouse Research. "For enterprise video platforms, providing flexible options that meet a variety of use cases and support various video adoption levels will become an increasingly critical capability to deliver."

Leveraging the latest browser technology, Producer allows up to nine remote presenters to broadcast directly from Vbrick's EVP, sharing screens, slides, video, and audio. Presenters collaborate in a private backstage room where they can build customized scenes using a variety of layouts and backgrounds and push them live to up to a hundred thousand viewers on any network using Vbrick's portfolio of native eCDN solutions.

"With Producer, Vbrick is the first EVP to natively provide end-to-end video production, capture, and distribution capabilities," said Paul Sparta, chairman, and CEO of Vbrick. "We're including Producer in our platform without additional fees because we believe this functionality will become table stakes for the industry and we're committed to leading the market with innovative solutions that meet our customers' evolving enterprise video needs."

From seamless production and scalable, secure distribution, to video content management, enrichment, and analytics, Vbrick provides full end-to-end support for live and on-demand enterprise video needs.

Producer is available globally to all Vbrick EVP customers as an integrated capability at no additional cost. To learn more visit vbrick.com/producer.

About Vbrick

Vbrick is the leading Enterprise Video Platform (EVP) provider. Its end-to-end, cloud-native solution removes operational, performance, security, and integration barriers to adoption, unlocking the true power of video for the enterprise. The world's most widely recognized brands rely on Vbrick's proven unified streaming, video-on-demand, and content management capabilities to engage, empower, and transform their organizations at scale. To learn more visit vbrick.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005424/en/

Contacts:

Julie Kent

Director of Corporate Communications

julie.kent@vbrick.com