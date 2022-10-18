AI-Based Clinical Trials Solution Market to Reach about $7,074 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the AI-based clinical trials solution market was valued at about $1,327 million in 2021, which will grow at a rate of over 20%, to reach about $7,074 million by 2030.





Phase II Clinical Trials Most Demanded

The phase II category dominated the industry, with a revenue share of 51%, in the past, because of the high count of drugs and other medical technologies in the second phase of clinical validation.

This category is also the largest because of the rising adoption of smart technologies for data gathering and the examination of the instant results of the product on the needed outcomes in this stage.

In the coming years, the phase I category will demonstrate the quickest development. The purpose of AI in phase I trials is usually trial design improvement and patient recruitment and retention.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/ai-based-clinical-trials-solution-provider-market/report-sample

Usage of Advanced Technology in Drug Development Is Notable

Drug discovery is a costly and lengthy procedure. According to studies, the whole cycle for a drug to be marketable could require over $1.2 billion in investment, with the R&D taking well over a decade.

The acceptance of technologically innovative solutions in drug development can plummet the cost and time and enhance the safety and efficacy of new therapeutic combinations.

The acceptance of AI technology is driven by the increasing cancer incidence around the world and the vast number of related medication trials.

Hence, a number of firms are using AI solutions during cancer drug trials, thus driving the oncology category of the therapeutic application segment at a 19% CAGR in the years to come.

North America was the industry dominator, with a 41% share, in 2021, because of the growing usage of technically advanced solutions, high R&D investments, existence of key pharma, biotech, and medical device manufacturers, and their initiatives for registering newer patents.

was the industry dominator, with a 41% share, in 2021, because of the growing usage of technically advanced solutions, high R&D investments, existence of key pharma, biotech, and medical device manufacturers, and their initiatives for registering newer patents. The U.S. was the leader in the region, with around 150,000 clinical trials taken up since 2008, due to the importance of its pharma sector.

The U.S. is one of the top spenders on healthcare, because of its substantial populace, expansive healthcare sector, and vast network of researchers.

APAC will showcase a significant growth rate in the future because of the rising adoption of AI-based tools and promising government initiatives for their acceptance in diverse healthcare fields.

Browse detailed report on Global AI Based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market Size, Share and Demand Forecast to 2030

Around the world, the industry growth is primarily because of the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and burgeoning demand for innovative drugs, as a result. Amongst the numerous developing technologies in the health sector, AI plays a key part in trial designing, site selection, patient selection and recruitment, and patient monitoring, with the motive of boosting the clinical trial count and success rate.

AI-Based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market Report Coverage

By Clinical Trial Phase

Phase-I

Phase-II

Phase-III

By Therapeutic Application

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Diseases or Conditions

Metabolic Diseases

Infectious Diseases

By End-user

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academia

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa



U.A.E.

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Global Clinical Trials Outsourcing Market Size, Share, and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Medical Device Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Size, Share, and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market Size, Share, and Demand Forecast to 2030

Global Biopharmaceutical Market Size, Share, and Demand Forecast to 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-based-clinical-trials-solution-market-to-reach-about-7-074-million-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301651667.html