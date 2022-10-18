Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Anlauf auf das nächste Kurslevel! Ist die Aktie überhaupt zu bremsen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.10.2022 | 18:56
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.: Hale Harrison, Chair of the Board of Directors of Taylor Bank, Passes Suddenly on October 17, 2022

BERLIN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calvin B. Taylor Bank announced that long-serving Board member Hale Harrison passed away suddenly on Monday, October 17, 2022. Mr. Harrison first joined the Board of Directors on January 8, 1975. He was elected Chair of the Board of Directors on December 9, 2020. Mr. Harrison also served as Chair of the Executive Compensation Committee and was a member of the Governance Committee.

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc., Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Press release picture

Mr. Harrison co-owned and operated the Harrison Group Resort Hotels in Ocean City, Maryland. He was a former Councilman and Secretary for the Town of Ocean City, and was a former Chair of the Ocean City Planning and Zoning Commission. He was also a past Chair and member of the Finance Committee of the Board of Trustees of Atlantic General Hospital.

President Thompson remarked, "During his 47 years of service on our Board, Mr. Harrison was the bank's in-house expert on the Ocean City tourism industry. An outstanding business and civic leader, Mr. Harrison's sharp business acumen combined with his quiet way endeared him to all who knew him. We will miss his exceptional leadership as our Board Chair. He was extremely proud of our bank, and our bank employees."

About Calvin B. Taylor Bank
Calvin B. Taylor Bank, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has 12 banking locations within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia.

Contact
Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer
410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720866/Hale-Harrison-Chair-of-the-Board-of-Directors-of-Taylor-Bank-Passes-Suddenly-on-October-17-2022

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.