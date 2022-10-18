Oxurion NV: Oxurion To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US -October 18, 2022 - 7.00 PM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



Investival Showcase - London, UK

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022

Tom Graney, CEO will be delivering a presentation and both he and Michael Dillen, CBO, will be available for one-on-one meetings.

BTIG Ophthalmology Day - Virtual

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Tom Graney, CEO, will be delivering a presentation and will be available for one-on-one meetings.

About Oxurion

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV

Tom Graney

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +32 16 75 13 10

tom.graney@oxurion.com







Michael Dillen

Chief Business Officer

Tel: +32 16 75 13 10

michael.dillen@oxurion.com



U S

Conway Communications (http://www.conwaycommsir.com)

Beth Kurth

bkurth@conwaycommsir.com











ICR Westwicke

Christopher Brinzey

Tel: +1 617 835 9304

Chris.Brinzey@westwicke.com

Attachment