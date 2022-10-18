Oxurion NV: Oxurion To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US -October 18, 2022 - 7.00 PM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.
Investival Showcase - London, UK
Date: Monday, November 14, 2022
Tom Graney, CEO will be delivering a presentation and both he and Michael Dillen, CBO, will be available for one-on-one meetings.
BTIG Ophthalmology Day - Virtual
Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Tom Graney, CEO, will be delivering a presentation and will be available for one-on-one meetings.
For further information please contact:
|Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com
Michael Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
michael.dillen@oxurion.com
|US
Conway Communications (http://www.conwaycommsir.com)
Beth Kurth
bkurth@conwaycommsir.com
ICR Westwicke
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
Chris.Brinzey@westwicke.com
