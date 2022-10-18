

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled lower on Tuesday, after spending almost the entire session in negative territory as global equities rallied after Britain's new finance minister announced a comprehensive retreat on the U.K. government's tax-and-spending plans on Monday in a bid to calm jittery markets and restore the government's credibility.



The dollar index, which climbed to 112.46 in the Asian session, dropped to 111.77 around mid morning before surging above the flat line. It was last seen at 112.13, up marginally from the previous close.



Gold futures for December ended lower by $8.20 or about 0.5% at $1,655.80 an ounce.



Silver futures for December ended down $0.119 at $18.600 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $3.3620 per pound, down $0.0535 from the previous close.



The U-turn in British fiscal policy lifted investors' appetite for riskier assets.



In U.S. economic releases, the Federal Reserve released a report showing industrial production increased by more than expected in the month of September.



The Fed said industrial production rose by 0.4% in September after edging down by a revised 0.1% in August.



Economists had expected industrial production to inch up by 0.1% compared to the 0.2% dip originally reported for the previous month.



