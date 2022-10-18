The Lobb Law Firm Discusses Necessary Considerations When Choosing a Southfield, MI Accident Attorney

SOUTHFIELD, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Each year more than 3 million non-fatal injuries and more than 150,000 deaths in the United States are attributed to personal injuries. From workplace accidents, to car crashes and faulty products, millions of individuals have their lives interrupted by unexpected injuries. For many, these injuries cause significant financial hardship and emotional duress.

Personal injury attorneys stand as staunch advocates and allies in fighting to ensure each victim's rights are protected, and that they get the compensation they deserve. However, with more than 60,000 practicing personal injury attorneys across America, and thousands in Michigan alone, choosing the right firm for representation can be a significant challenge for those trying to heal and move forward with their lives.

This quarter, Lobb Law Firm discusses important considerations for victims seeking out a personal injury lawyer, and how these considerations can help set those victims' cases up for success.

Caught Off Guard: the next steps after an injury

Accidents are part of life, and while many Michigan residents get off with a few bumps or bruises, thousands of others are far less fortunate. Worse yet, the vast majority of these injuries could have been prevented were it not for the negligence of another party.

The aftermath of an accident and struggling with the reality of a severe injury can be daunting on several fronts, but one of the most important steps an injury victim can take is retaining the legal counsel of an experienced personal injury attorney.

According to Lobb Law Firm, time is a critical element in solidifying a personal injury case. But it's not just time to retain an attorney that matters, as does choosing the right personal injury attorney or law firm for the case.

Considerations When Choosing a Personal Injury Attorney

Experience Where it Matters Most

There is no substitution for experience, especially when it comes to personal injury law. With each case, an attorney sharpens their skill set, develops new relationships that can be leveraged for future cases, and gains an inside understanding of how the local court systems work and how local judges act. All of which (and more) can be

Aggressive Trial Representation

Some personal injury firms or attorneys would rather settle than deal with the headache and expense of a trial. Not Lobb Law Firm. Their team stands ready to go to bat for their clients, exploring every avenue to help them achieve a maximum verdict in their favor. The firm will aggressively pursue negligent parties both in and out of court.

Insurance companies inherently fear experienced trial attorneys, often favoring a settlement in lieu of an actual trial, and typically resulting in favorable terms for injured parties.

A Documented Track Record of Successful Settlements and Verdicts

For injury victims, pursuing compensation from a negligent party is often their last recourse, and the last hope of achieving the financial freedom needed to get back on their feet and regain quality of life.

Injuries often result in extensive medical bills, time off work, inability to pursue certain careers, rehabilitation, therapy, and more. The right personal injury firm can help victims take back control of their life, getting them the compensation they deserve.

Financial Resources and a Strong Network

In law, it's not just about 'what you know', but also about 'who you know'. Law is a complex, hierarchical, and politically charged field, and one where connections matter. But people aren't the only resources necessary to build a successful claim. The ideal law firm will have both human and financial capital needed to fund a client's case. From accident reconstruction specialists, to medical experts and forensics, building a strong case is often a financially intensive endeavor.

Fees and Associated Case-Related Expenses

Personal injury victims often struggle with piling debt from time off work, medical expenses, and rehabilitation (among other costs). This often leads individuals to think they can't afford an attorney to pursue compensation. The Lobb Law Firm works on a contingency basis, meaning clients pay nothing until and unless they win a verdict or settlement in their favor. This gives clients the ability to pursue their claims without the risk of owing money they don't have. Instead, The Lobb Law Firm takes a percentage of the awarded verdict or settlement (if won), covering all of the expenses associated with the claim, including filing fees, document charges, expert witnesses, and more.

Reputation Counts

Personal injury law is a highly competitive industry where only the strong survive. Firms with a strong reputation in the industry signals to negligent third parties and insurance companies that they are in for a fight. This perception can lend an element of strength in negotiations and can influence a positive outcome both in and out of court.

About The Lobb Law Firm

Founded in 1976 by Joseph R. Lobb, and headquartered out of Southfield Michigan, The Lobb Law Firm is a personal injury law firm specializing in fighting for the rights of injury victims throughout the state.

Practice Areas Include:

Personal injury

Michigan No-fault law

Social security

Probate law

Workers' compensation

As a family-owned and operated firm, its mission serves one purpose, protecting the rights of those it serves. Putting the 'personal' back in personal injury cases, each client is treated like family. The firm provides vigorous representation, and an unrelenting pursuit of justice and compensation, alongside compassionate service and support for clients in need.

Those interested in learning more about the firm, or in scheduling a free consultation, are encouraged to reach out via its official website or by calling 248-591-4090.

Phone Number: 248-591-4090

Email: cherielobb@thelobblawfirm.com

Contact Name: Cherie Lobb

