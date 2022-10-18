To Discuss New, EV-Focused Solutions and Significant Recent Wins

Fort Lee, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2022) - Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) ("Pioneer," "Pioneer Power" or the "Company"), a leader in the design, manufacture, service and integration of electrical power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile electric vehicle ("EV") charging solutions, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event XV on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 4 p.m. PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel.

Nathan Mazurek, Pioneer's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Geo Murickan, President of Pioneer eMobility, will present and be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference. The Pioneer team will discuss Pioneer's new solutions, including offerings focused on electric vehicle charging and distributed generation, as well as recent wins, including significant projects for a major automaker, a global cloud services company, and accelerating demand for EV-charging solutions.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Time: 4 p.m. PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XV

The 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 25th to the 27th.

The festivities will run from 7:30 a.m. PT - 5:30 p.m. PT on the 25th and 26th, with a half day on Thursday the 27th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

For more info, please contact Mr. Dean Summers: dean@ldmicro.com

About Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets. To learn more about Pioneer, please visit its website at www.pioneerpowersolutions.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the Company's ability to successfully increase its revenue and profit in the future, (ii) general economic conditions and their effect on demand for electrical equipment, (iii) the effects of fluctuations in the Company's operating results, (iv) the fact that many of the Company's competitors are better established and have significantly greater resources than the Company, (v) the Company's dependence on two customers for a large portion of its business, (vi) the potential loss or departure of key personnel, (vii) unanticipated increases in raw material prices or disruptions in supply, (viii) the Company's ability to realize revenue reported in the Company's backlog, (ix) future labor disputes, (x) changes in government regulations, (xi) the liquidity and trading volume of the Company's common stock and (xii) an outbreak of disease, epidemic or pandemic, such as the global coronavirus pandemic, or fear of such an event.

More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, respectively. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

