GPS Capital Markets Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of UK Headquarters

GPS Capital Markets is marking a significant part of its company history today. The opening of the first overseas GPS office in London 10 years ago was a step towards being better situated to help its clients in the United Kingdom and European Union. Also, to strengthen their position in the market, expand its clientele in the region and strengthen its strategic consulting and support.

"It has been a real honour to manage GPS Capital Markets Ltd over the past 10 years and see us grow into one the premier FX brokerage firms in the UK and EU market. The support I have received from my US management team and colleagues in the UK has been invaluable and a huge part of the success story of GPS," said Mr. Nigel Green. "It has been a fantastic journey so far. Here is to the next 10 years!"

The GPS European headquarters has achieved its goals from 10 years ago with ease and reaped many benefits with its physical presence for clientele. The significant growth GPS has experienced in Europe led to an expansion in 2021 with a Lithuania office, to help better serve the European Union.

"GPS is excited to be celebrating our 10th anniversary in London. I would like to personally recognize, congratulate, and thank our wonderful team who have built an amazing culture and atmosphere in our London office. We owe a great deal of appreciation and gratitude to our valued clients and customers who have been with us for much of our time in the UK," said Brandon Parke, President of GPS Capital Markets. "GPS remains committed to providing the best-in-class foreign exchange services to multi-national corporations in the United Kingdom and the European Union. We are proud of what we have accomplished and look forward to building on our success."

GPS plans to continue growth at the trajectory it accomplished the last decade in Europe and feels fortunate to have been able to do so with its committed European team.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GPS Capital Markets, LLC provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risks and execute foreign currency transactions through one unified platform. GPS has several offices throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Canada, Lithuania, and the United Kingdom. Learn more at www.gpsfx.com.

