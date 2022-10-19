SIME Diagnostics: SIME strengthens board to prepare for commercialisation

Morten Henneveld, a life science executive with decades of commercial and operations experience, joins SIME board as company prepares for Clinical AI Platform product launch in 2023.

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SIME Diagnostics, a pioneer in point-of-care respiratory diagnostics in the ICU, today announced the appointment of Morten Henneveld to the company's Board of Directors.

"Morten's experience in commercialising and scaling innovative technologies to improve health outcomes aligns well with our mission, making him an ideal addition to our Board of Directors," said company CEO Povl Verder. "Morten is a well-regarded medical technology executive with over 20 years of experience in strategic development, sales and market development. The board looks forward to working closely with Morten as we prepare to commercialise our Clinical AI Platform."



Morten has been a close advisor to SIME for many years, and brings with him in-depth insight and experience gained during his previous roles as Senior Vice President for Strategy & Business Transformation at GN Group, Vice President EMEA at Zimmer Biomet, Regional Vice President Nordics at Biomet and Commercial Director at Coloplast. He currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer for medical device company OssDsign AB (publ).

"SIME Diagnostics is one of the foremost industry innovators," said Morten. "Over the years I have witnessed the company grow from a highly innovative start-up into an early stage commercial business with an extensive IP portfolio, a strong team, a clinically validated diagnostic platform and a network of global partners. The company's technology is now reaching full maturity, and I'm committed to supporting the team as they prepare for market entry in 2023."

SIME Clinical AI Platform

The patented AI platform consists of a compact cloud connected device and reagent-free disposable designed for point-of-care use in intensive care units. Enabling the prediction of acute respiratory diseases within 15 minutes from routinely collected samples. The first product to market is a rapid test for neonatal lung maturity (respiratory distress syndrome). Alongside powering predictive diagnostics, the company's Clinical AI Platform also generates millions of unique datapoints - which are analysed by proprietary AI to drive rapid product development and deliver novel disease insights.

