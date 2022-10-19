Prices rose in all European energy markets between July and September, according to a new report by LevelTen Energy. Germany and Poland recorded the highest prices, while Spain and Finland recorded the lowest. Solar PPA prices rose by 15.4% - almost twice as much as wind prices.US energy consultancy LevelTen Energy said in a recent report on solar and wind power purchase agreements in Europe that prices increased by 11.3% to €73.54 ($72.37)/MWh in the third quarter of 2022, up 51% year on year. "This trend was driven in part by steep solar price surges in markets such as Germany, Greece, Hungary, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...