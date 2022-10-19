Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.10.2022
WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 
Frankfurt
19.10.22
08:03 Uhr
2,760 Euro
-0,070
-2,47 %
19.10.2022
OL GROUPE: Suspension of trading

Lyon, 19 October 2022, 8h45

Upon request of OL Groupe, Euronext will suspend the trading of the shares (ISIN FR0010428771) and OSRANEs (ISIN FR0011544444) issued by the Company and traded on Euronext Paris, as from the opening of the market today and in the perspective of the publication of a press release relating to the transaction with Eagle Football.





Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-76775-roar-cp-suspension-19102022-eng.pdf

