

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Antofagasta Plc (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L), a Chilean miner, said on Wednesday that it has registered a decline in Gold and Copper production for the nine-month period. However, the miner noted that it is on track to hit full-year copper production target.



For the first nine-month period of 2022, the mining firm posted its Copper production at 450,600 tons, compared with 542, 600 tons, reported for the same period of 2021.



The decline in the base metal output was mainly due to the temporary decline in throughput at Los Pelambres as a result of the drought and the reduced concentrate pipeline availability in June, and expected lower grades at Centinela Concentrates.



The year-to-date Gold production moved down to 120,700 ounces, from 187, 300 ounces due to the expected lower grades at Centinel.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, the mining company still expects its Copper production to be at the lower end of the 640, 000 tons - 660,000 tons range.



For the fiscal 2023, copper production is expected to be in the range of 670,000 tons to 710,000 tons, with completion of the Los Pelambres desalination and concentrator plants, and lower production at Centinela Cathodes.



