DJ Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - USD (ASIC LN) Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Oct-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - USD

DEALING DATE: 18-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 8.2406

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2048932

CODE: ASIC LN

ISIN: LU1900069136

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1900069136 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIC LN Sequence No.: 195324 EQS News ID: 1466657 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1466657&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 19, 2022 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)