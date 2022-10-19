

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Ahold Delhaize (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK), on Wednesday, said it acquired a minority stake in advertising technology company Adhese, to accelerate the development of digital advertising opportunities for B2B partners across Europe to create more tailored and relevant customer experiences.



Ahold Delhaize stated that it is 'committed to accelerating its investments in building scalable digital advertising capabilities so its brands can build deeper digital customer relationships, online and offline.'



Ahold Delhaize's local Dutch brand Albert Heijn has taken the lead in the partnership with Adhese through AH Media Services. Ultimately this partnership would serve more brands in Europe, including Delhaize in Belgium, in support of ecosystems to connect shopping experiences that offer customers more convenience, value and relevance.



