QS Quacquarelli Symonds: QS World University Rankings: Arab Region Ranking 2023

Arab Region's top universities for 2023 revealed
LONDON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analyst, has released the ninth edition of the Arab Region's best universities ranking. Evaluating the continent's institutions based on academic and employer recognition, research output, resources and internationalisation, the final table lists 199 universities across 18 countries.
For the fourth consecutive year, Saudi Arabia'sKing Abdulaziz University takes the regional top spot, followed by Qatar University in 2nd and King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals in Saudi Arabia coming 3rd.
Overview
- Three of the region's top-5 universities are Saudi Arabian. Its institutions have an outstanding reputation among Employers and Academics.
- Egypt is the region's most represented country, with 33 listed universities. The American University in Cairo is the highest-ranked African institution, placing 11th.
- Of locations with 10+ ranked institutions, UAE has the highest proportion of top-tier universities, with 72% in the regional top-50 and 22% among the top-10.
- Bahrain's Applied Science University breaks into the region's top-20.
- Five Moroccan institutions rank among the region's top-10 for their number of staff with PhD.
- Iraqenjoys high teaching capacity, with two universities among the top-3 for this metric.
- Of this year's newly ranked universities, Tunisia's Université de Sfax is the best, placing in the 51-60 band
- The Islamic University of Lebanon enjoys the Arab Region's joint-highest teaching capacity.
- Oman and Jordan have one top-10 university each - Sultan Qaboos University (8th) and the University of Jordan (10th).
QS Arab Region Rankings 2023: Top-20
2023 Rank
2022 Rank
Institution
Location
1
1
King Abdulaziz University (KAU)
Saudi Arabia
2
2
Qatar University
Qatar
3
3
King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals
Saudi Arabia
4
6
King Saud University
Saudi Arabia
5
4
American University of Beirut (AUB)
Lebanon
6
5
United Arab Emirates University
United Arab Emirates
7
9
Khalifa University of Science and Technology
United Arab Emirates
8
7
Sultan Qaboos University
Oman
9
8
American University of Sharjah
United Arab Emirates
10
10
University of Jordan
Jordan
11
11
The American University in Cairo
Egypt
12
12
Cairo University
Egypt
13
18
Lebanese University
Lebanon
14
14
Ain Shams University
Egypt
15
15
University of Sharjah
United Arab Emirates
16
16
Jordan University of Science & Technology
Jordan
17
13
Umm Al-Qura University
Saudi Arabia
18
24
Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd university
Saudi Arabia
19
22
Applied Science University - Bahrain
Bahrain
20
20
Zayed University
United Arab Emirates
