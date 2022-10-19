Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income for the Third Quarter of 2022

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2022 / Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AVBH) announced income for the third quarter of 2022 of $7.0 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, compared to $5.2 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 and $3.6 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
- Diluted earnings per share of $0.95, an increase of $0.19, or 100% annualized, compared to the second quarter of 2022, and increased $0.36, or 61%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.
- Return on average assets improved to 1.38%, compared to 1.02% in the second quarter of 2022 and 0.80% in the third quarter of 2021.
- Return on average equity improved to 19.36%, compared to 16.18% in the second quarter of 2022 and 10.45% in the third quarter of 2021.
- Taxable equivalent net interest margin increased to 4.07% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.62% in the second quarter of 2022 and 2.98% in the third quarter of 2021.
- Efficiency ratio improved to 48.00%, compared to 53.43% in the second quarter of 2022 and 61.91% in the third quarter of 2021.
- Loans increased $56 million, or 17% annualized, from June 30, 2022 and increased $319 million, or 30%, from September 30, 2021.
- Annualized net charge-offs to average loans totaled 0.02% and 0.01% for the third quarter and year-to-date 2022, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.01% on September 30, 2022, remaining flat from June 30, 2022 and decreased from 0.18% on September 30, 2021.
"Our strong performance for 2022 continued in the third quarter with another quarter of solid loan growth along with expanding profitability metrics," said Mark Mordell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Although overall deposit balances were down slightly in the third quarter, our growth in new deposits from new client acquisition was solid. Overall balances were down slightly in the third quarter as the strong growth in new deposits was offset by another quarter of elevated decreases in existing client balances due to the dynamic characteristics of many of our clients. We continue to be optimistic about the remainder of 2022 as our pipeline for new business is very encouraging along with the additional benefits we will see from further increases in the fed funds rate," added Mr. Mordell.
Income Statement
Taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $19.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $2.1 million, or 48% annualized, from the second quarter of 2022, and an increase of $7.0 million, or 55%, from the third quarter of 2021. The net interest margin was 4.07% in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 0.49% compared to the second quarter of 2022, and an increase of 1.09% compared to the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income and net interest margin were primarily driven by higher interest rates and the growth in average balance of loans and investment securities.
The yield on loans in the third quarter of 2022 was 5.50%, an increase of 54 basis points from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 66 basis points from the third quarter of 2021. The linked quarter increase was primarily due to increases in the Prime rate. Approximately 53% of loans are Prime-based floating rate loans.
The cost of deposits in the third quarter of 2022 was 0.42%, an increase of 28 basis points from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 25 basis points from the third quarter of 2021. The cost of interest-bearing deposits in the third quarter of 2022 was 0.77% compared to 0.26% in the second quarter of 2022 and 0.34% in the third quarter of 2021.
In the third quarter of 2022, we recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.9 million, compared to $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. The third quarter provision was primarily attributable to the $56 million increase in loan balances.
Non-interest income was $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. Service charge income totaled $643,000 in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $38,000, or 22% annualized, compared to the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of $91,000, or 16% from the third quarter of 2021.
Non-interest expense totaled $9.9 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $10.0 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $8.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. This linked quarter decrease was primarily due to higher capitalized loan origination costs and a decrease in the FDIC regulatory assessment. The number of full-time equivalent employees on September 30, 2022 totaled 134 compared to 130 on June 30, 2022.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $1.98 billion as of September 30, 2022, compared to $2.01 billion on June 30, 2022 and $1.83 billion at September 30, 2021. Cash and cash equivalents were $37 million on September 30, 2022, compared to $87 million on June 30, 2022 and $413 million on September 30, 2021.
Period end loans on September 30, 2022 totaled $1.39 billion, which represented an increase of $56 million, or 17% annualized, from June 30, 2022, and an increase of $319 million, or 30%, from $1.07 billion at September 30, 2021. Quarterly average loans for the third quarter of 2022 increased $96 million, or 30% annualized, from the second quarter of 2022 and $330 million, or 32%, from the third quarter of 2021.
The allowance for loan losses on September 30, 2022 was $15.5 million, representing an increase of $0.8 million from June 30, 2022. The Allowance for Loan Losses to total loans was 1.11% on September 30, 2022, compared to 1.09% on June 30, 2022. Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.01% on September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022.
Period end deposits were $1.81 billion on September 30, 2022 compared to $1.83 billion at June 30, 2022 and an increase of $167 million, or 10%, compared to $1.65 billion at September 30, 2021. Quarterly average deposits for the third quarter of 2022 increased $230 million, or 14%, compared to the third quarter of 2021 and decreased $69 million, or 15% annualized, from the second quarter of 2022.
Noninterest bearing deposits represented 44.3% of total deposits on September 30, 2022, compared to 45.9% on June 30, 2022 and 53.0% at September 30, 2021. The quarterly average loan to deposit ratio was 74.6% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 66.8% in the second quarter of 2022 and 64.6% in the third quarter of 2021.
Book value per share was $16.58 on September 30, 2022, compared to $18.27 on June 30, 2022, a decrease of $1.69 primarily from an increase in the investment portfolio unrealized loss. Total shareholders' equity totaled $126.5 million on September 30, 2022, a decrease of $12.2 million compared to June 30, 2022. This decrease included an increase in retained earnings of $7.0 million offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $19.6 million.
About Avidbank
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: AVBH), headquartered in San Jose, California, offers innovative financial solutions and services. We specialize in commercial & industrial lending, venture lending, structured finance, asset-based lending, sponsor finance, fund finance, real estate construction and commercial real estate lending. Avidbank provides a different approach to banking. We do what we say.
Forward-Looking Statement:
This news release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, and generally include the words "believes," "plans," "intends," "expects," "opportunity," "anticipates," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," or words of similar meaning. While we believe that our forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions, are, by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. Accordingly, actual results could materially differ from forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to local, regional, national and international economic conditions and events and the impact they may have on us and our customers, and in particular in our market areas; ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; oversupply of property inventory and deterioration in values of California real estate, both residential and commercial; a prolonged slowdown or decline in construction activity; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs; the cost or effect of acquisitions we may make; the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws, regulations and judicial decisions concerning financial reform, capital requirements, taxes, banking, securities, employment, executive compensation, insurance, and information security) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements and minimum capital requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; ability to adequately underwrite for our asset based and corporate finance lending business lines; our ability to raise capital; inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; cyber-security threats including loss of system functionality or theft or loss of data; political instability; acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, or the effects of a pandemic; destabilization in international economies resulting from the European sovereign debt crisis; the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the timely development and acceptance of new banking products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; technological changes; the ability to increase market share, retain customers and control expenses; ability to retain and attract key management and personnel; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; continued volatility in the credit and equity markets and its effect on the general economy; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; changes in our organization, management, compensation and benefit plans, and our ability to retain or expand our management team; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
($000, except share and per share amounts)
|For the nine months ended
|2022
|2021
|September 30,
|Third
Quarter
|Second
Quarter
|First
Quarter
|Fourth
Quarter
|Third
Quarter
|2022
|2021
|INCOME AND PER SHARE HIGHLIGHTS
Net income
|$
|7,045
|$
|5,214
|$
|4,349
|$
|2,534
|$
|3,574
|$
|16,608
|$
|9,730
Basic earnings per share
|0.97
|0.78
|0.73
|0.43
|0.60
|2.48
|1.65
Diluted earnings per share
|0.95
|0.76
|0.71
|0.42
|0.59
|2.42
|1.61
Book value per share
|16.58
|18.27
|19.20
|21.91
|21.55
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Return on average assets
|1.38
|%
|1.02
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.80
|%
|1.07
|%
|0.81
|%
Return on average equity
|19.36
|%
|16.18
|%
|12.72
|%
|7.25
|%
|10.45
|%
|16.15
|%
|9.86
|%
Taxable equivalent net interest margin
|4.07
|%
|3.62
|%
|3.05
|%
|2.90
|%
|2.98
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.22
|%
Efficiency ratio
|48.00
|%
|53.43
|%
|63.72
|%
|58.31
|%
|61.91
|%
|54.43
|%
|65.22
|%
Average loans to average deposits
|74.61
|%
|66.88
|%
|62.31
|%
|61.75
|%
|64.60
|%
|67.81
|%
|71.76
|%
CAPITAL
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|9.22
|%
|8.72
|%
|6.85
|%
|6.89
|%
|7.81
|%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|10.24
|%
|10.17
|%
|9.09
|%
|8.90
|%
|9.94
|%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|10.24
|%
|10.17
|%
|9.09
|%
|8.90
|%
|9.94
|%
Total risk-based capital ratio
|12.31
|%
|12.25
|%
|11.28
|%
|11.11
|%
|12.44
|%
Tangible common equity ratio
|6.38
|%
|6.90
|%
|5.75
|%
|6.34
|%
|7.37
|%
SHARES OUTSTANDING
Number of common shares outstanding
|7,629,767
|7,585,924
|6,316,573
|6,256,682
|6,255,752
Average common shares outstanding - basic
|7,274,617
|6,687,448
|5,935,948
|5,904,446
|5,898,208
|6,639,567
|5,885,421
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
|7,410,062
|6,821,245
|6,116,306
|6,101,778
|6,072,085
|6,790,554
|6,048,748
ASSET QUALITY
Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) to total loans
|1.11
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.19
|%
ALLL to nonperforming loans
|10057.14
|%
|9211.32
|%
|407.43
|%
|402.40
|%
|388.88
|%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.18
|%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.31
|%
Net quarterly charge-offs to total loans
|0.01
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.00
|%
AVERAGE BALANCES
Loans, net of deferred loan fees
|$
|1,357,090
|$
|1,261,255
|$
|1,213,353
|$
|1,152,641
|$
|1,026,812
|$
|1,277,760
|$
|1,019,253
Investment securities
|505,849
|487,535
|436,427
|287,915
|231,526
|476,858
|200,060
Total assets
|2,028,320
|2,060,297
|2,131,587
|2,054,545
|1,771,292
|2,073,023
|1,599,088
Deposits
|1,819,008
|1,888,494
|1,947,208
|1,866,704
|1,589,384
|1,884,434
|1,420,386
Shareholders' equity
|144,402
|129,235
|138,668
|138,589
|135,721
|137,456
|131,980
AT PERIOD END
Loans, net of deferred loan fees
|$
|1,392,546
|$
|1,336,786
|$
|1,201,934
|$
|1,223,344
|$
|1,073,132
Investment securities
|468,239
|507,826
|468,917
|380,170
|276,670
Total assets
|1,983,822
|2,010,256
|2,110,091
|2,162,478
|1,828,021
Deposits
|1,814,372
|1,828,752
|1,947,278
|1,979,410
|1,647,613
Shareholders' equity
|126,483
|138,611
|121,282
|137,100
|134,797
Avidbank Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
($000)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
Assets
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
Cash and due from banks
|$
|23,766
|$
|50,907
|$
|47,091
|$
|29,616
|$
|34,864
Due from Federal Reserve Bank
|13,476
|35,913
|320,336
|463,727
|378,380
Total cash and cash equivalents
|37,242
|86,820
|367,427
|493,343
|413,244
Investment securities - available for sale
|436,535
|477,646
|468,917
|308,170
|276,670
Investment securities - held to maturity
|31,704
|30,180
|-
|-
|-
Total investment securities
|468,239
|507,826
|468,917
|380,170
|276,670
Loans, net of deferred loan fees
|1,392,546
|1,336,786
|1,201,934
|1,223,344
|1,073,132
Allowance for loan losses
|(15,488
|)
|(14,646
|)
|(13,054
|)
|(13,054
|)
|(12,775
|)
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
|1,377,058
|1,322,140
|1,188,880
|1,210,290
|1,060,357
Bank owned life insurance
|32,522
|32,303
|32,087
|31,875
|31,663
Premises and equipment, net
|4,318
|4,314
|4,331
|4,565
|4,913
Accrued interest receivable & other assets
|64,443
|56,853
|48,449
|42,235
|41,174
Total assets
|$
|1,983,822
|$
|2,010,256
|$
|2,110,091
|$
|2,162,478
|$
|1,828,021
Liabilities
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|804,383
|$
|838,666
|$
|952,035
|$
|993,156
|$
|872,972
Interest bearing transaction accounts
|46,852
|45,179
|47,711
|50,674
|49,722
Money market and savings accounts
|890,836
|848,748
|812,701
|845,718
|614,992
Time deposits
|72,301
|96,159
|134,831
|89,862
|109,927
Total deposits
|1,814,372
|1,828,752
|1,947,278
|1,979,410
|1,647,613
Subordinated debt, net
|21,779
|21,754
|21,729
|21,703
|21,671
Other liabilities
|21,188
|21,139
|19,802
|24,265
|23,940
Total liabilities
|1,857,339
|1,871,645
|1,988,809
|2,025,378
|1,693,224
Shareholders' equity
Common stock/additional paid-in capital
|101,679
|101,244
|72,920
|72,799
|72,124
Retained earnings
|85,409
|78,364
|73,149
|68,801
|66,267
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
|(60,605
|)
|(40,997
|)
|(24,787
|)
|(4,500
|)
|(3,594
|)
Total shareholders' equity
|126,483
|138,611
|121,282
|137,100
|134,797
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,983,822
|$
|2,010,256
|$
|2,110,091
|$
|2,162,478
|$
|1,828,021
Avidbank Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
($000, except share and per share amounts)
|Three months ended
|Year-to-Date
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
Interest and fees on loans
|$
|18,852
|$
|15,639
|$
|12,533
|$
|48,653
|$
|36,896
Interest on investment securities
|2,794
|2,477
|946
|7,126
|2,453
Other interest income
|307
|356
|156
|816
|263
Total interest income
|21,954
|18,472
|13,635
|56,595
|39,612
Deposit interest expense
|1,948
|657
|671
|3,244
|1,963
Other interest expense
|426
|300
|310
|1,026
|931
Total interest expense
|2,374
|957
|981
|4,270
|2,894
Net interest income
|19,580
|17,515
|12,654
|52,325
|36,718
Provision for loan losses
|925
|1,592
|217
|2,517
|293
Net interest income after provision for
loan losses
|18,655
|15,923
|12,437
|49,808
|36,425
Service charges and bank fees
|725
|761
|621
|2,211
|1,695
Income from bank owned life insurance
|219
|215
|103
|647
|238
Gain/(loss) on sale of assets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|734
Warrant income
|12
|64
|-
|162
|22
Other income
|120
|187
|273
|395
|558
Total non-interest income
|1,076
|1,227
|997
|3,415
|3,247
Compensation and benefit expenses
|7,069
|7,129
|5,860
|21,510
|18,336
Occupancy and equipment expenses
|946
|901
|1,066
|2,741
|3,154
Data processing
|447
|423
|413
|1,281
|1,254
Regulatory assessments
|421
|509
|284
|1,595
|842
Professional fees
|217
|192
|152
|604
|483
Other operating expenses
|813
|859
|677
|2,609
|1,997
Total non-interest expense
|9,913
|10,013
|8,452
|30,340
|26,066
Income before income taxes
|9,818
|7,137
|4,982
|22,883
|13,606
Provision for income taxes
|2,772
|1,923
|1,408
|6,275
|3,876
Net income
|$
|7,046
|$
|5,214
|$
|3,574
|$
|16,609
|$
|9,730
Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.97
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.60
|$
|2.48
|$
|1.65
Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.59
|$
|2.43
|$
|1.61
Average common shares outstanding
|7,274,617
|6,687,448
|5,898,208
|6,639,567
|5,885,421
Average common fully diluted shares
|7,410,062
|6,821,245
|6,072,085
|6,790,554
|6,048,748
Avidbank Holdings, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
($000)
|Three months ended
|September 30, 2022
|June 30, 2022
|Average
Balance
|Yields
or
Rates
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Balance
|Yields
or
Rates
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Assets
|Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)
|$
|1,358,934
|5.50
|%
|$
|18,852
|$
|1,263,071
|4.97
|%
|$
|15,638
Fed funds sold
|52,626
|2.31
|%
|307
|191,861
|0.74
|%
|353
Investment securities
Taxable investment securities
|475,086
|2.11
|%
|2,530
|475,039
|2.00
|%
|2,364
Non-taxable investment securities (2)
|30,763
|4.31
|%
|334
|12,496
|4.59
|%
|143
Total investment securities
|505,849
|2.25
|%
|2,864
|487,535
|2.06
|%
|2,507
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,917,409
|4.56
|%
|22,023
|1,942,467
|3.82
|%
|18,498
|Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
|34,984
|46,334
All other assets (3)
|75,927
|71,496
Total assets
|$
|2,028,320
|$
|2,060,297
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
|Demand
|$
|46,145
|0.33
|%
|$
|38
|$
|46,242
|0.13
|%
|$
|15
Money market and savings
|867,113
|0.81
|%
|1,768
|835,058
|0.21
|%
|440
Time
|85,703
|0.66
|%
|142
|121,923
|0.66
|%
|202
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|998,961
|0.77
|%
|1,948
|1,003,223
|0.26
|%
|657
|FHLB Advances
|22,011
|2.27
|%
|126
|-
|0.00
|%
|-
|Subordinated debt
|21,766
|5.47
|%
|300
|21,518
|5.59
|%
|300
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,042,738
|0.90
|%
|2,374
|1,024,741
|0.37
|%
|957
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
|820,047
|885,271
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|21,133
|21,050
|Shareholders' equity
|144,402
|129,235
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,028,320
|$
|2,060,297
|Net interest income and margin (4)
|4.07
|%
|$
|19,649
|3.62
|%
|$
|17,541
|Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin
|4.05
|%
|3.62
|%
|Cost of deposits
|1,819,008
|0.42
|%
|1,948
|1,888,494
|0.14
|%
|657
|(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $513 thousand and $460 thousand, respectively.
|(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
|(3) Allowance for loan losses of $14.7 million and $13.2 million, respectively, is included as a contra asset.
|(4) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
Avidbank Holdings, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
($000)
|Three months ended
|September 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|Average
Balance
|Yields
or
Rates
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Balance
|Yields
or
Rates
|Interest
Income/
Expense
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)
|$
|1,358,934
|5.50
|%
|$
|18,852
|$
|1,028,098
|4.84
|%
|$
|12,533
Fed funds sold
|52,626
|2.31
|%
|307
|425,568
|0.15
|%
|156
Investment securities
Taxable investment securities
|475,086
|2.11
|%
|2,530
|231,526
|1.62
|%
|946
Non-taxable investment securities (2)
|30,763
|4.31
|%
|334
|-
|0.00
|%
|-
Total investment securities
|505,849
|2.25
|%
|2,864
|231,526
|1.62
|%
|946
Total interest-earning assets
|1,917,409
|4.56
|%
|22,023
|1,685,192
|3.21
|%
|13,635
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
|34,984
|38,286
All other assets (3)
|75,927
|47,814
Total assets
|$
|2,028,320
|$
|1,771,292
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
Demand
|$
|46,145
|0.33
|%
|$
|38
|$
|47,400
|0.16
|%
|$
|19
Money market and savings
|867,113
|0.81
|%
|1,768
|622,844
|0.29
|%
|452
Time
|85,703
|0.66
|%
|142
|116,806
|0.68
|%
|200
Total interest-bearing deposits
|998,961
|0.77
|%
|1,948
|787,050
|0.34
|%
|671
FHLB Advances
|22,011
|2.27
|%
|126
|-
|0.00
|%
|-
Subordinated debt
|21,766
|5.47
|%
|300
|21,653
|5.68
|%
|310
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,042,738
|0.90
|%
|2,374
|808,703
|0.48
|%
|981
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
|820,047
|802,334
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|21,133
|24,534
Shareholders' equity
|144,402
|135,721
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
|$
|2,028,320
|$
|1,771,292
Net interest income and margin (4)
|4.07
|%
|$
|19,649
|2.98
|%
|$
|12,654
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin
|4.05
|%
|2.98
|%
Cost of deposits
|1,819,008
|0.42
|%
|1,948
|1,589,384
|0.17
|%
|671
|(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $513 thousand and $798 thousand, respectively.
|(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
|(3) Allowance for loan losses of $14.7 million and $12.6 million, respectively, is included as a contra asset.
|(4) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
Avidbank Holdings, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
($000)
|Nine months ended
|September 30, 2022
|September 30, 2021
|Average
Balance
|Yields
or
Rates
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Balance
|Yields
or
Rates
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Assets
|Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)
|$
|1,279,579
|5.08
|%
|$
|48,653
|$
|1,020,605
|4.83
|%
|$
|36,896
Fed funds sold
|205,199
|0.53
|%
|816
|305,379
|0.12
|%
|263
Investment securities
Taxable investment securities
|462,326
|1.95
|%
|6,749
|200,060
|1.64
|%
|2,453
Non-taxable investment securities (2)
|14,532
|4.39
|%
|477
|-
|0.00
|%
|-
Total investment securities
|476,858
|2.03
|%
|7,226
|200,060
|1.64
|%
|2,453
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,961,636
|3.86
|%
|56,695
|1,526,044
|3.47
|%
|39,612
|Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
|41,173
|28,671
All other assets (3)
|70,214
|44,373
Total assets
|$
|2,073,023
|$
|1,599,088
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
Demand
|$
|47,184
|0.20
|%
|$
|69
|$
|34,052
|0.18
|%
|$
|46
Money market and savings
|838,354
|0.42
|%
|2,630
|529,575
|0.30
|%
|1,204
Time
|109,375
|0.67
|%
|545
|127,579
|0.75
|%
|713
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|994,913
|0.44
|%
|3,244
|691,206
|0.38
|%
|1,963
|FHLB Advances
|7,418
|2.25
|%
|125
|-
|0.00
|%
|-
|Subordinated debt
|21,666
|5.56
|%
|901
|21,618
|5.76
|%
|931
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,023,997
|0.56
|%
|4,270
|712,824
|0.54
|%
|2,894
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
|889,521
|729,180
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|22,049
|25,104
|Shareholders' equity
|137,456
|131,980
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,073,023
|$
|1,599,088
|Net interest income and margin (4)
|3.57
|%
|$
|52,425
|3.22
|%
|$
|36,718
|Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin
|3.57
|%
|3.22
|%
|Cost of deposits
|1,884,434
|0.23
|%
|3,244
|1,420,386
|0.18
|%
|1,963
|(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $1.6 and $1.9 million, respectively.
|(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
|(3) Allowance for loan losses of $13.7 million and $12.6 million, respectively, is included as a contra asset.
|(4) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
Avidbank Holdings, Inc.
Period End Loans (Unaudited)
($000)
|Sept. 30,
2022
|June 30,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|Dec. 31,
2021
|Sept. 30,
2021
|Current Quarter
Change
|Year over Year
Change
Commercial loans
|$
|566,105
|$
|558,908
|$
|481,522
|$
|517,747
|$
|415,986
|$
|7,197
|$
|150,119
Real Estate
Commercial real estate
Multi-family
|159,384
|165,818
|141,954
|139,646
|128,672
|(6,434
|)
|30,712
CRE
Owner Occupied
|131,649
|108,045
|109,502
|99,728
|89,832
|23,604
|41,817
Non-Owner Occupied
|288,478
|280,397
|258,365
|258,507
|239,272
|8,081
|49,206
Construction and land
|234,157
|209,941
|195,388
|190,887
|182,556
|24,216
|51,601
Residential
|11,991
|12,830
|13,726
|14,484
|14,800
|(839
|)
|(2,809
|)
Total real estate loans
|825,659
|777,031
|718,935
|703,252
|655,132
|48,628
|170,527
Other loans
|782
|847
|1,477
|2,345
|2,014
|(65
|)
|(1,232
|)
Total loans
|$
|1,392,546
|$
|1,336,786
|$
|1,201,934
|$
|1,223,344
|$
|1,073,132
|$
|55,760
|$
|319,414
Avidbank Holdings, Inc.
Credit Trends (Unaudited)
($000)
|9/30/22
|6/30/22
|3/31/22
|12/31/21
|9/30/21
Allowance for Loan Losses
Balance, beginning of quarter
|$
|14,646
|$
|13,054
|$
|13,054
|$
|12,775
|$
|12,558
Provision for loan losses, quarterly
|925
|1,592
|-
|3,279
|217
Charge-offs, quarterly
|(83
|)
|-
|-
|(3,000
|)
|-
Recoveries, quarterly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Balance, end of quarter
|$
|15,488
|$
|14,646
|$
|13,054
|$
|13,054
|$
|12,775
Nonperforming Assets
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis
|$
|154
|$
|159
|$
|3,204
|$
|3,244
|$
|3,285
Loans with principal or interest contractually past
due 90 days or more and still accruing interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Nonperforming loans
|154
|159
|3,204
|3,244
|3,285
Other real estate owned
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Nonperforming assets
|$
|154
|$
|159
|$
|3,204
|$
|3,244
|$
|3,285
Loans restructured and in compliance
with modified terms
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Nonperforming assets & restructured loans
|$
|154
|$
|159
|$
|3,204
|$
|3,244
|$
|3,285
Nonperforming Loans by Type:
Commercial
|$
|154
|$
|159
|$
|441
|$
|448
|$
|456
Commercial Real Estate Loans
|-
|-
|2,763
|2,796
|2,829
Total Nonperforming loans
|$
|154
|$
|159
|$
|3,204
|$
|3,244
|$
|3,285
Asset Quality Ratios
Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) to total loans
|1.11
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.19
|%
ALLL to nonperforming loans
|10057.14
|%
|9211.32
|%
|407.43
|%
|402.40
|%
|388.89
|%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.18
|%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.31
|%
Net quarterly charge-offs to total loans
|0.01
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.00
|%
