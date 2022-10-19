Higher Power and Faster Speed: OPPO's Latest Reno8 Pro 5G Features Ultra-Fast 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge

The Reno8 series debuts with 80W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge for the first time ever, designed to deliver a faster, safer, and more reliable experience for users

The Reno8 Pro 5G's 4,500mAh battery can be charged to 50% in just 11 minutes and 100% in just 31 minutes

OPPO's SuperCharged campaign is now live and participants have the chance to win a Reno8 5G

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly-launched Reno8 series boasts industry-leading technologies across various aspects, from cutting-edge camera capabilities to all-around smartphone performance, and comes equipped with OPPO's incredible self-developed 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge.





To help users enjoy the flagship-level performance for longer, the Reno8 Pro 5G boasts a suite of incredible charging and battery features designed to deliver a faster, safer, and more reliable experience. With the super-fast 80W SUPERVOOCTM charging technology, the Reno8 Pro 5G's 4,500mAh battery can be charged to 50% in just 11 minutes and to 100% in just 31 minutes. For those who only have time for a quick charge, tests by TÜV Rheinland show that even a five-minute charge is enough for two hours of gaming.

The Reno8 Pro 5G also provides a safer charging experience over the entire charging process with its integrated 5-Layer Charging Protection. This includes adapter overload protection, flash charging condition identification protection, interface overload protection, battery current overload protection, and battery fuse protection, for end-to-end safe charging and has passed TÜV Rheinland's Safe Fast-Charge System Certification in recognition of its outstanding overall safety performance.

As a leader in flash charge technology, OPPO prioritizes the building of a robust and innovative ecosystem that supports flash charge protocols widely used in the industry to deliver the benefits of its flash charge solutions to more users.

In 2021, OPPO launched its new project 'The Flash Initiative' at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai (MWCS), bringing its proprietary VOOC technology to automobiles, public spaces, and chips embedded inside a wide variety of technologies with the goal to bring faster charging to every area of users' lives.

Earlier this year, at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022, OPPO unveiled 150W SUPERVOOCTM flash charge with Battery Health Engine that doubles battery lifespan, 240W SUPERVOOCTM flash charge that charges 4500mAh in just nine minutes, and Battery Health Engine which includes two key technologies: Smart Battery Health Algorithm and Battery Healing Technology, improving battery health, safety, and performance by optimizing the hardware and software.

Most recently, OPPO's SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge technology was named the breakthrough technology of the year and an industry-leading technology at BEYOND Expo 2022. The impact of flash charge and the product ecosystem around the technology also resulted in OPPO being awarded the prestigious Consumer Tech Innovation Award.

OPPO has licensed the flash charge technology to over 40 companies, having applied for around 3,600 patents worldwide and owning approximately 1,900 granted patents within this field. With more innovative and futuristic charging solutions to come, OPPO pledges to continue exploring more ways of bringing safe, effective, rapid, and easy-to-use charging experiences to users across the world.

Still haven't got your hands on a Reno8 Series smartphone? Enter OPPO's SuperCharged competition, running until 31st October, where all participants need to do is share activities that have drained their battery life for a chance to win a Reno8 5G. Followers can participate by tagging @OPPOArabia and using the campaign hashtag SuperCharged in posts shared.

Customers can now experience the SUPERVOOCTM flash charging adapted across the Reno8 series, which can now be purchased by visiting OPPO's regional websites and retail partner stores, at a retail price of AED 2,799 for the Reno8 Pro 5G, AED 1,899 for the Reno8 5G, and AED 1,499 for the Reno8 Z 5G.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to build a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 BillionUS Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology to global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 dedicated employees to create a better life for customers around the world.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 14 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premise in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and has enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, and charity campaigns.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1924758/Higher_Power_Faster_Speed.jpg





View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/higher-power-and-faster-speed-oppos-latest-reno8-pro-5g-features-ultra-fast-80w-supervooc-flash-charge-301653382.html