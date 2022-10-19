Maroussi, Greece--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2022) - Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS), an owner of a modern fleet of five tankers engaged in seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids, will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 26, 2022 at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

Eddie Valentis, Chairman & CEO, will be presenting at 8 am ET on October 26th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Members of the Pyxis Tankers Inc. management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

The presentation will also be live-streamed at the following link.

About Pyxis Tankers Inc.

We are focused on prudently growing our fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings power due to their "eco" features and modifications. We are positioned to opportunistically expand and optimize our fleet due to our competitive cost structure, solid capital base, strong customer relationships and an experienced management team whose interests are aligned with our shareholders. For more information, please visit: www.pyxistankers.com

About The ThinkEquity Conference

The ThinkEquity Conference will gather industry insiders, investors and leading executives from around the world on October 26th in New York. Attendees can expect a full day of company presentations, panel discussions, one-on-one investor meetings and more.

Featured sectors include AI/Big data technology, Biotechnology, EV/EV Infrastructure, Metals & Mining and Oil & Gas.

To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link.

