

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $294 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $288 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $335 million or $0.68 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $1.56 billion from $1.36 billion last year.



Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



