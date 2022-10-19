Solinteg has released new inverters with nominal power ranging from 1.5 kW to 3.3 kW, an efficiency rating of 97.5%, and a European efficiency of 97.0%.Solinteg has unveiled new non-grid inverters for residential applications. "Our Integ O Series inverter has a small size of 291 mm × 220 mm × 158 mm and a weight of only 6 kg," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "Although it is so compact, it still inherits our consistent product performance advantages." The Chinese inverter maker offers three versions of the transformerless devices, with nominal power ranging from 1.5 kW to 3.3 kW, an efficiency ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...