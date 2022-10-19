NASDAQ Iceland hf.: New cash member on Nasdaq Iceland: UBS Europe SE

UBS Europe SE based in Frankfurt, Germany has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Iceland. The exchange membership will be effective in the trading system as of Monday, October 31, 2022. Custodian used on Nasdaq Iceland will be Íslandsbanki hf. Member: UBS Europe SE Member ID in INET: UBS Clearing and Settlement ID: GLITISREXXX Valid in INET systems as of: October 31, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Finnbogi Rafn Jónsson or Julian Butterworth telephone +354 525 2852 or +44 20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Iceland