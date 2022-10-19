Anzeige
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: New cash member on Nasdaq Iceland: UBS Europe SE

UBS Europe SE based in Frankfurt, Germany has been admitted as a cash member of 
 Nasdaq Iceland.                                
The exchange membership will be effective in the trading system as of Monday,  
 October 31, 2022.                               
Custodian used on Nasdaq Iceland will be Íslandsbanki hf.            
Member: UBS Europe SE                              
Member ID in INET: UBS                             
Clearing and Settlement ID: GLITISREXXX                     
Valid in INET systems as of: October 31, 2022                  
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Finnbogi 
 Rafn Jónsson or Julian Butterworth telephone +354 525 2852 or +44 20 3753 2195 
                                        
Nasdaq Iceland
