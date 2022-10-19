Next Series technology, produced by Italian smart home specialist Nice, facilitates a 35% reduction in energy consumption, compared with analog motors. The company says the solar kit is sustainable and easy to install.Italy's Nice has released the Nice Next Fit M Solar Kit, a solar-powered tubular motor for vertical blinds and shutters, with an electronic limit switch. The tubular motor is powered by a small PV panel, which is also connected to a battery. When the battery is discharged and the sun isn't shining, operation throughout every season is reportedly guaranteed by charging via USB Type ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...